Turkish foreign minister meets envoys, discusses ties

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Monday separately met ambassadors of Kuwait, Jordan, Argentina, Qatar, Japan and New Zealand in the capital Ankara.

"We exchanged views on our bilateral relations and regional developments with Ambassadors [Ghassan Yousuf] Al-Zawawi of Kuwait and [Ismail Issa] Rifaie of Jordan. Also conveyed our thanks to Ambassador Julian Luis Tettamanti for his contributions to Turkey-Argentina relations, upon conclusion of his tenure," Cavusoglu wrote on his official Twitter account.

Cavusoglu said he also met Salem bin Mubarak Al-Shafi, Qatar’s Ambassador to Turkey, Akio Miyajima, Japanese Ambassador in Ankara and New Zealand’s Ambassador Wendy Hinton.

He added they separately “discussed the period ahead in the relations between our countries and as well as the current issues[...]”