Turkish foreign minister meets envoys, discusses ties

World Bulletin / News Desk
"We exchanged views on our bilateral relations and regional developments with Ambassadors [Ghassan Yousuf] Al-Zawawi of Kuwait and [Ismail Issa] Rifaie of Jordan. Also conveyed our thanks to Ambassador Julian Luis Tettamanti for his contributions to Turkey-Argentina relations, upon conclusion of his tenure," Cavusoglu wrote on his official Twitter account.
Cavusoglu said he also met Salem bin Mubarak Al-Shafi, Qatar’s Ambassador to Turkey, Akio Miyajima, Japanese Ambassador in Ankara and New Zealand’s Ambassador Wendy Hinton.
He added they separately “discussed the period ahead in the relations between our countries and as well as the current issues[...]”
Dissidents at Republican People's Party fail to collect enough signatures to challenge incumbent leader in snap convention
Mevlut Cavusoglu meets ambassadors of Kuwait, Jordan, Argentina, Qatar, Japan and New Zealand in capital Ankara
6 suspected smugglers arrested when migrants found in vehicles, one is remanded in custody
Party’s executive board has made 'major mistakes' in wake of poor showing in June elections, says Yusuf Halacoglu
Former and serving soldiers were allegedly communicating with FETO members with pre-paid phone cards, pay phones
Security forces carry out 2,451 counter-terror operations across Turkey from July 30-August 6, says Interior Ministry
2 alleged drug traffickers also arrested in Ozalp district of eastern Van province
Counterterrorism operation launched in Ovacik district of Tunceli province, Ministry of Interior says
'Stay strong mi amigo (my friend),' Turkish presidential spokesman tweets
Ibrahim Kalin says PKK, FETO propaganda ‘presented as facts and ideological paranoia as analysis’
18 killed in helicopter crash in Siberia due to possible technical malfunction or pilot error
Police officer succumbs to wounds in southeastern Hakkari province
Non-economic cyclical crises should not block economic cooperation between Turkey and US, says trade minister
Turkish court sentences each convict to 101 aggravated life term for 2015 bombings that killed over 100 in capital Ankara
A suicide attack on a mosque in the eastern Afghan city of Gardez on Friday claimed multiple lives