15:37, 06 August 2018 Monday

Huge explosion hits area near Bologna airport

World Bulletin / News Desk

Video footage and photos uploaded to Twitter show a huge fireball and plumes of smoke rising in the sky in Bologna.

Police say there has been an accident on the motorway close to the airport.

Firefighters are currently battling the flames at the scene on the bypass in Borgo Panigale, according to local reports.

Ambulance crews and a police helicopter are also in attendance.