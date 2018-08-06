Worldbulletin News

Huge explosion hits area near Bologna airport
A huge explosion has rocked a motorway near an airport in Italy.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Video footage and photos uploaded to Twitter show a huge fireball and plumes of smoke rising in the sky in Bologna.

Police say there has been an accident on the motorway close to the airport.

Firefighters are currently battling the flames at the scene on the bypass in Borgo Panigale, according to local reports.

Ambulance crews and a police helicopter are also in attendance.



