Tunisian president appoints ex-PM as political adviser

The appointment was announced in an official statement released by Essebsi’s office following a meeting between the president and Essid at the government palace in Carthage.
“President Essebsi has decided to appoint Essid as his special adviser for political affairs,” the statement read with elaborating.
Essid served as Tunisia’s prime minister from February 2015 to August 2016 before being sacked by Essebsi, who replaced him with Yusuf al-Shahid, the current premier.
Essid has held a number of other government posts, including interior minister under Essebsi (2011) and national security adviser under then-prime minster Hamadi Jebali (2011-2013).
