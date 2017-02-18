Press agenda on August 07

World Bulletin / News Desk
TURKEY/US
ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to chair meeting of Defense Industry Executive Committee at Presidential Complex.
ANKARA/WASHINGTON - Desk to follow developments after U.S. Treasury Department imposes sanctions on two Turkish ministers.
ANKARA/WASHINGTON - Desk to follow reactions after first round of U.S. pre-nuclear deal sanctions on Iran went into effect.
ANKARA - TurkStat to release library statistics for 2017.
ANKARA - Turkish Central Bank to release financial accounts report for the first quarter of 2018.
ANKARA - Ministry of Treasury and Finance to report treasury cash realizations in July.
PALESTINE
GAZA CITY - Speculation grows regarding Egypt-proposed truce deal between Hamas and Israel.
IRAQ
BAGHDAD - Following reports that Iraqi electoral officials have finished manual recounting of May 12 parliamentary elections’ votes.
BASRA - Following ongoing demonstrations outside major oil facilities in Iraq’s southern Basra province.
CANADA
OTTAWA - Monitoring developments after Saudi Arabia's move to expel Canadian ambassador in row over jailed activists.
SYRIA
ALEPPO/IDLIB/HOMS - Desk to monitor Syrian civil war.
IRAN
TEHRAN - Desk to follow demonstrations against country’s economic condition.
