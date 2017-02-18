Press agenda on August 07

World Bulletin / News Desk

ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to chair meeting of Defense Industry Executive Committee at Presidential Complex.

ANKARA/WASHINGTON - Desk to follow developments after U.S. Treasury Department imposes sanctions on two Turkish ministers.

ANKARA/WASHINGTON - Desk to follow reactions after first round of U.S. pre-nuclear deal sanctions on Iran went into effect.

ANKARA - TurkStat to release library statistics for 2017.

ANKARA - Turkish Central Bank to release financial accounts report for the first quarter of 2018.

ANKARA - Ministry of Treasury and Finance to report treasury cash realizations in July.

PALESTINE

GAZA CITY - Speculation grows regarding Egypt-proposed truce deal between Hamas and Israel.

IRAQ

BAGHDAD - Following reports that Iraqi electoral officials have finished manual recounting of May 12 parliamentary elections’ votes.

BASRA - Following ongoing demonstrations outside major oil facilities in Iraq’s southern Basra province.

CANADA

OTTAWA - Monitoring developments after Saudi Arabia's move to expel Canadian ambassador in row over jailed activists.

SYRIA

ALEPPO/IDLIB/HOMS - Desk to monitor Syrian civil war.

IRAN

TEHRAN - Desk to follow demonstrations against country’s economic condition.