Today's News
15:51, 07 August 2018 Tuesday
Press agenda on August 07

Press agenda on August 07
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk

 

TURKEY/US

ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to chair meeting of Defense Industry Executive Committee at Presidential Complex.

ANKARA/WASHINGTON - Desk to follow developments after U.S. Treasury Department imposes sanctions on two Turkish ministers.

ANKARA/WASHINGTON - Desk to follow reactions after first round of U.S. pre-nuclear deal sanctions on Iran went into effect. 

ANKARA - TurkStat to release library statistics for 2017.

ANKARA - Turkish Central Bank to release financial accounts report for the first quarter of 2018.

ANKARA - Ministry of Treasury and Finance to report treasury cash realizations in July.

 

PALESTINE

GAZA CITY - Speculation grows regarding Egypt-proposed truce deal between Hamas and Israel.

 

IRAQ

BAGHDAD - Following reports that Iraqi electoral officials have finished manual recounting of May 12 parliamentary elections’ votes.

BASRA - Following ongoing demonstrations outside major oil facilities in Iraq’s southern Basra province.

 

CANADA

OTTAWA - Monitoring developments after Saudi Arabia's move to expel Canadian ambassador in row over jailed activists.

 

SYRIA 

ALEPPO/IDLIB/HOMS - Desk to monitor Syrian civil war. 

 

IRAN 

TEHRAN - Desk to follow demonstrations against country’s economic condition.

 



