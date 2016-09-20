Worldbulletin News

Saudi Arabia’s state airline to halt Toronto flights
Move follows severing of diplomatic and trade ties with Canada

World Bulletin / News Desk

Saudi Arabian Airlines said Monday it is suspending flights to and from Toronto from Aug. 13 as a diplomatic row intensifies with Canada

The airline said in a statement it was suspending new bookings of flights to the city and that any cancelled tickets would be exempt from restrictions or fees.

It also promised to find solutions for passengers who have booked flights to or from Canada.

The move comes after Canada urged the Saudis to “immediately release” two detained women’s rights activists, including the sister of jailed writer Raif Badawi, who was imprisoned in 2012 for insulting Islam on his blog. Badawi’s wife is a Canadian living in Montreal.

Through the severing of diplomatic and trade ties, the Kingdom is effectively telling Canada and other countries to keep their noses out of Saudi internal affairs.



