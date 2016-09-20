Saudi Arabia’s state airline to halt Toronto flights

World Bulletin / News Desk
The airline said in a statement it was suspending new bookings of flights to the city and that any cancelled tickets would be exempt from restrictions or fees.
It also promised to find solutions for passengers who have booked flights to or from Canada.
The move comes after Canada urged the Saudis to “immediately release” two detained women’s rights activists, including the sister of jailed writer Raif Badawi, who was imprisoned in 2012 for insulting Islam on his blog. Badawi’s wife is a Canadian living in Montreal.
Through the severing of diplomatic and trade ties, the Kingdom is effectively telling Canada and other countries to keep their noses out of Saudi internal affairs.
Former cricket hero questioned for allegedly using government helicopters for personal visits
Ambulances carried away injured from site of attack in town of Beit Lahia, say eyewitnesses
Economic penalties target Tehran's acquisition of US dollars, precious metals trade, transactions related to Iran's rial
Six Palestinian journalists have been detained by Israeli forces since last month
The first round of sanctions, largely targeting Iran's banking sector, is set to take effect Monday
The law, which passed last month, is part of Israel's so-called basic laws, a de facto constitution.
Demonstrators demand improved public services, more job opportunities and an end to perceived government corruption
Documents by Foreign Policy magazine show Trump administration skewed facts
Evangelists, who voted for Trump in elections, now enjoy a sizable influence over White House
Attack took place as security forces were conducting a mopping-up operation in Tikrit
-25-year-old succumbed on Friday to wounds from Israeli army gunfire
7 soldiers injured in attack Maduro put blame on far-right wing factions
'The Chinese had better not underestimate the determination of President Trump,' Larry Kudlow says
Since demonstrations began on Mar. 30, 155 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli army gunfire
Resistance icon Ahed al-Tamimi and her parents tell why they refuse to be cowed by Israel’s brutal occupation