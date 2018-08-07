Govt must tackle Islamophobic crime, says British imam

World Bulletin / News Desk
The government must take more action in tackling Islamophobia within the Conservative party and across Britain as a whole, the imam of Finsbury Park Mosque has said.
Mahmoud is the imam who shielded Osbourne after he committed a terrorist attack by driving his van into a crowd of Muslim worshippers on June 19, 2017, during the holy month of Ramadan.
