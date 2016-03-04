Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
15:51, 07 August 2018 Tuesday
Turkey
11:09, 07 August 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
Over 64 kilograms of heroin seized in east Turkey
Over 64 kilograms of heroin seized in east Turkey

Anti-drug operation was conducted in Agri province

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish security forces on Tuesday seized a huge cache of heroin in eastern Agri province, an official statement said.

According to the statement by the local governor's office, gendarmerie forces carried out an anti-drug operation over a tip-off in the Dogubeyazit district.

The gendarmerie recovered more than 64 kilograms (141 pounds) of heroin in four packages buried in Uzengili town.

An investigation has been launched in this regard, the statement added. 

In first seven months of 2018, a total of 10 tons of heroin was seized across Turkey, Interior Ministry had said on Aug. 5.



Related Turkey police
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Arrest warrants out for 37 FETO suspects
Arrest warrants out for 37 FETO suspects

Warrants target teachers and managers working for private schools in capital Ankara
Over 64 kilograms of heroin seized in east Turkey
Over 64 kilograms of heroin seized in east Turkey

Anti-drug operation was conducted in Agri province
Seoul calls on Turkey again 65 years after Korean War
Seoul calls on Turkey again, 65 years after Korean War

South Korea asks Ankara for support in bringing about denuclearization and peace
Turkish opposition dissidents denied leadership contest
Turkish opposition dissidents denied leadership contest

Dissidents at Republican People's Party fail to collect enough signatures to challenge incumbent leader in snap convention
Turkish foreign minister meets envoys discusses ties
Turkish foreign minister meets envoys, discusses ties

Mevlut Cavusoglu meets ambassadors of Kuwait, Jordan, Argentina, Qatar, Japan and New Zealand in capital Ankara
35 irregular migrants held in northeastern Turkey
35 irregular migrants held in northeastern Turkey

6 suspected smugglers arrested when migrants found in vehicles, one is remanded in custody
Turkey's IYI Party loses 3 founding members
Turkey's IYI Party loses 3 founding members

Party’s executive board has made 'major mistakes' in wake of poor showing in June elections, says Yusuf Halacoglu
Warrants out for soldiers over FETO links
Warrants out for soldiers over FETO links

Former and serving soldiers were allegedly communicating with FETO members with pre-paid phone cards, pay phones 
44 terrorists 'neutralized' over past week
44 terrorists 'neutralized' over past week

Security forces carry out 2,451 counter-terror operations across Turkey from July 30-August 6, says Interior Ministry
Over 400 kilograms of heroin seized in eastern Turkey
Over 400 kilograms of heroin seized in eastern Turkey

2 alleged drug traffickers also arrested in Ozalp district of eastern Van province
Turkish security forces 'neutralize' 6 terrorists
Turkish security forces 'neutralize' 6 terrorists

Counterterrorism operation launched in Ovacik district of Tunceli province, Ministry of Interior says
Turkey supports Maduro after drone attack
Turkey supports Maduro after drone attack

'Stay strong mi amigo (my friend),' Turkish presidential spokesman tweets
Presidential aide slams Newsweek article on Turkey
Presidential aide slams Newsweek article on Turkey

Ibrahim Kalin says PKK, FETO propaganda ‘presented as facts and ideological paranoia as analysis’
Turkey offers condolences over Russia helicopter crash
Turkey offers condolences over Russia helicopter crash

18 killed in helicopter crash in Siberia due to possible technical malfunction or pilot error
12 soldiers on active duty arrested over FETO in Turkey
12 soldiers on active duty arrested over FETO in Turkey

Arrests made in several provinces
Turkish policeman killed in PKK attack
Turkish policeman killed in PKK attack

Police officer succumbs to wounds in southeastern Hakkari province

News

Israel turning into ‘police state’
Israel turning into police state

8 arrested over FETO-linked suspect
8 arrested over FETO-linked suspect

Police arrests man growing cannabis in home garden
Police arrests man growing cannabis in home garden

Police nabs suspect hiding drugs in stomach
Police nabs suspect hiding drugs in stomach

Najaf police chief sacked over protests
Najaf police chief sacked over protests

Turkish police arrest televangelist Adnan Oktar
Turkish police arrest televangelist Adnan Oktar

Turkish students volunteer in Jordan
Turkish students volunteer in Jordan

Arrest warrants out for 37 FETO suspects
Arrest warrants out for 37 FETO suspects

Number of books in libraries on rise in Turkey
Number of books in libraries on rise in Turkey

Seoul calls on Turkey again, 65 years after Korean War
Seoul calls on Turkey again 65 years after Korean War

Turkish opposition dissidents denied leadership contest
Turkish opposition dissidents denied leadership contest

Turkish foreign minister meets envoys, discusses ties
Turkish foreign minister meets envoys discusses ties






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 