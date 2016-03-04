Over 64 kilograms of heroin seized in east Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk
According to the statement by the local governor's office, gendarmerie forces carried out an anti-drug operation over a tip-off in the Dogubeyazit district.
The gendarmerie recovered more than 64 kilograms (141 pounds) of heroin in four packages buried in Uzengili town.
An investigation has been launched in this regard, the statement added.
In first seven months of 2018, a total of 10 tons of heroin was seized across Turkey, Interior Ministry had said on Aug. 5.
