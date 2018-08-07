US demands probe into attack on envoy’s convoy in Dhaka

World Bulletin / News Desk

The U.S. has called on Bangladeshi authorities to take legal action against those involved in carrying out an attack on its envoy’s convoy in the capital Dhaka, local media reported on Tuesday.

The demand was made in a diplomatic letter sent by the U.S. Embassy in Dhaka to the Foreign Ministry of Bangladesh on Monday evening, reported Prothom Alo, a local daily.

University and high school students in Dhaka have been protesting for safer roads and justice for their two peers who were killed in an accident in Dhakaon July 29.

On Saturday, the U.S. envoy’s convoy came under attack from a group of armed adults. Ambassador Marcia Bernicat and her security team left the area unharmed following the attack but two security vehicles were damaged, a statement by the U.S. Embassy said.

Meanwhile, EU Heads of Mission in Dhaka also expressed concern over the violent clashes in Dhaka.

“We expect all sides to remain calm and to respect the right to peaceful protest. Incidents of unlawful or disproportionate violence or action against protestors, journalists or others need to stop; those that happened must be investigated and perpetrators held to account,” the statement by the mission said.

Police and ruling party men filed cases against top opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leaders for allegedly provoking student protest.

Besides, some 1,200 unknown people were also sued for alleged attack on the party office of ruling Awami League on Saturday, reports local daily The Daily Star.