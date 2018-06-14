Number of books in libraries on rise in Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk
The country had over 28,000 libraries as of the end of 2017, according to TurkStat's report.
"In 2017, there were 1 national library, 1,146 public libraries, 564 university libraries and 26,415 formal and non-formal education libraries in Turkey," TurkStat said.
TurkStat data also showed that, last year, there were nearly 29,000 libraries in Turkey.
The number of books in the national library were 1.4 million, up 8.6 percent year on year in 2017, and the number of beneficiaries of it decreased 1 percent to nearly 630,000 in this period.
Public libraries had nearly 20 million books, university libraries had 16.5 million and formal and non-formal education libraries had 26.7 million books in the last year.
The national library had nearly 26,500 registered members, while public libraries have over 2.2 million and university libraries have 3.8 million in 2017.
TurkStat will release next report on libraries in August 2019.
Total number of libraries in Turkey reached 28,000 with over 64 million books in 2017, says TurkStat
City in southwest Turkey dates back to 2,000 B.C and has hosted many civilizations, professor says
One of the world's first stock exchanges was established in the Roman Era city of Aizanoi, situated in western Turkey
Hattusha archeological site in central Black Sea province of Corum was capital of Hittite Empire
Octennial excavations also discovered 2,500-year-old temple from Persian era in 2016
Zeynep Ikbal received Kairos Prize for her project over geometry and detailed drawings
Turkey’s Aegean resort town offers a premium holiday with its unique landscape and white summer houses
A small city in Japan is facing a ninja shortage as the town struggles with depopulation.
Tamer El Said’s In the Last Days of the City documents life in the Egyptian capital over 10 years, but authorities have refused him a permit to show it
Director of museum in Yozgat says fossil belonging to mammoth found for first time in city
Gobeklitepe has recently been added to UNESCO's World Heritage List
France play Croatia in the World Cup final at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium on Sunday. Here is each team's path to the showpiece match.
Grammy award-winning singer set to perform at Vodafone Park as part of her 6th world tour 'El Dorado'
Now the house lies in ruins, like dozens of others in the "City of Stone", defined by its castle, steep cobblestone roads and silvery-coloured limestone structures with views of the Drino Valley near the border with Greece.
Nemrut Caldera in eastern Turkey offers breathtaking views to visitors
Site in Sanlirufa province known as world's oldest temple