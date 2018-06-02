2 killed from Israeli shelling in northern Gaza

World Bulletin / News Desk
|
At least two Palestinians were martyred on Tuesday when the Israeli army shelled a site affiliated with the Hamas movement in the northern Gaza Strip, the Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement.
Ambulances carried a number of injured from the site of the attack in the town of Beit Lahia, eyewitnesses said.
The Israeli army said in a statement that “terrorists” had fired shots towards its soldiers “near the northern Gaza Strip from a Hamas post.”
The statement added that an Israeli army-affiliated tank then “targeted the post from which the shots were fired.”
No injuries to Israeli army troops were reported, said the Israeli statement.
Former cricket hero questioned for allegedly using government helicopters for personal visits
Ambulances carried away injured from site of attack in town of Beit Lahia, say eyewitnesses
Economic penalties target Tehran's acquisition of US dollars, precious metals trade, transactions related to Iran's rial
Six Palestinian journalists have been detained by Israeli forces since last month
The first round of sanctions, largely targeting Iran's banking sector, is set to take effect Monday
The law, which passed last month, is part of Israel's so-called basic laws, a de facto constitution.
Demonstrators demand improved public services, more job opportunities and an end to perceived government corruption
Documents by Foreign Policy magazine show Trump administration skewed facts
Evangelists, who voted for Trump in elections, now enjoy a sizable influence over White House
Attack took place as security forces were conducting a mopping-up operation in Tikrit
-25-year-old succumbed on Friday to wounds from Israeli army gunfire
7 soldiers injured in attack Maduro put blame on far-right wing factions
'The Chinese had better not underestimate the determination of President Trump,' Larry Kudlow says
Since demonstrations began on Mar. 30, 155 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli army gunfire
Resistance icon Ahed al-Tamimi and her parents tell why they refuse to be cowed by Israel’s brutal occupation