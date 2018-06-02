2 killed from Israeli shelling in northern Gaza

At least two Palestinians were martyred on Tuesday when the Israeli army shelled a site affiliated with the Hamas movement in the northern Gaza Strip, the Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement.

Ambulances carried a number of injured from the site of the attack in the town of Beit Lahia, eyewitnesses said.

The Israeli army said in a statement that “terrorists” had fired shots towards its soldiers “near the northern Gaza Strip from a Hamas post.”

The statement added that an Israeli army-affiliated tank then “targeted the post from which the shots were fired.”

No injuries to Israeli army troops were reported, said the Israeli statement.