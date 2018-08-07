Imran Khan appears before anti-graft watchdog

World Bulletin / News Desk
Khan, whose center-right Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is going to form the government for the next five years in the wake of last month’s controversial elections, appeared before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in northwestern city of Peshawar, and was grilled for over an hour, local broadcaster Express News reported.
He was handed down a questionnaire to clarify his position in the next 15 days, the broadcaster reported.
The former cricket star is facing an inquiry for allegedly using the helicopters of the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, where his party ruled from June 2013 to May 2018, for his private visits.
Since Khan had no official status, he was not allowed to use the government’s helicopters for personal use.
According to the NAB, there is documentary evidence that Khan paid Rs2.1 million ($30,589) for using an Mi-17 and an Ecureuil helicopter belonging to the KP government for a total of 74 hours.
The NAB report claims that had Khan used a private company's choppers, it would have cost him much more.
Khan denies the charge claiming that he simply accompanied the KP chief minister, who had actually used the helicopters to visit the flood-affected areas.
Apart from the helicopters case, the firebrand populist leader also stands trial on attack on the parliament and the headquarters of state-run Pakistan Television during a sit-in in capital Islamabad in 2014. He is on bail in the said case.
The PTI’s parliamentary party members on Monday named Khan as the parliamentary leader and nominee for the premiership.
In July 25 elections, the PTI emerged as the single largest party but fell short of simple majority in the National Assembly. The party will have to seek formal support from smaller parties or independents to get elected the prime minister of its choice.
Former cricket hero questioned for allegedly using government helicopters for personal visits
Ambulances carried away injured from site of attack in town of Beit Lahia, say eyewitnesses
Economic penalties target Tehran's acquisition of US dollars, precious metals trade, transactions related to Iran's rial
Six Palestinian journalists have been detained by Israeli forces since last month
The first round of sanctions, largely targeting Iran's banking sector, is set to take effect Monday
The law, which passed last month, is part of Israel's so-called basic laws, a de facto constitution.
Demonstrators demand improved public services, more job opportunities and an end to perceived government corruption
Documents by Foreign Policy magazine show Trump administration skewed facts
Evangelists, who voted for Trump in elections, now enjoy a sizable influence over White House
Attack took place as security forces were conducting a mopping-up operation in Tikrit
-25-year-old succumbed on Friday to wounds from Israeli army gunfire
7 soldiers injured in attack Maduro put blame on far-right wing factions
'The Chinese had better not underestimate the determination of President Trump,' Larry Kudlow says
Since demonstrations began on Mar. 30, 155 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli army gunfire
Resistance icon Ahed al-Tamimi and her parents tell why they refuse to be cowed by Israel’s brutal occupation