Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
15:50, 07 August 2018 Tuesday
History
14:17, 07 August 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
Today in History August 07
Today in History August 07

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

World Bulletin / News Desk

1782   General George Washington authorizes the award of the Purple Heart for soldiers wounded in combat.
1864   Union troops capture part of Confederate General Jubal Early's army at Moorefield, West Virginia.
1888   Theophilus Van Kannel of Philadelphia receives a patent for the revolving door.
1906   In North Carolina, a mob defies a court order and lynches three African Americans which becomes known as "The Lyerly Murders."
1916   Persia forms an alliance with Britain and Russia.
1922   The Irish Republican Army cuts the cable link between the United States and Europe at Waterville landing station.
1934   In Washington, the U.S. Court of Appeals rules that the government can neither confiscate nor ban James Joyce's novel Ulysses.
1936   The United States declares non-intervention in the Spanish Civil War.
1942   The U.S. 1st Marine Division under General A. A. Vandegrift lands on the islands of Guadalcanal and Tulagi in the Solomon islands. This is the first American amphibious landing of the war.
1944   German forces launch a major counter attack against U.S. forces near Mortain, France.
1964   Congress overwhelmingly passes the Gulf of Tonkin Resolution, allowing the president to use unlimited military force to prevent attacks on U.S. forces.
1966   The United States loses seven planes over North Vietnam, the most in the war up to this point.
1971   Apollo 15 returns to Earth. The mission to the moon had marked the first use of the Lunar Roving Vehicle.
1973   A U.S. plane accidentally bombs a Cambodian village, killing 400 civilians.
1976   The US Viking 2 spacecraft goes into orbit around Mars.
1981   The Washington (D.C.) Star ceases publication after 128 years.
1984   Japan defeats the United States to win the Olympic Gold in baseball.
1987   Presidents of five Central American nations sign a peace accord in Guatemala.
1990   Operation Desert Shield begins as US troops deploy to Saudi Arabia to discourage Iraq's Saddam Hussein from invading that country as he had Kuwait.
2007   Barry Bonds of the San Francisco Giants breaks Hank Aaron's record with his 756th home run. Bonds' accomplishments were clouded by allegations of illegal steroid use and lying to a grand jury.


Related History
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
History News
Today in History August 07
Today in History August 07

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History August 06
Today in History August 06

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History August 05
Today in History August 05

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History August 04
Today in History August 04

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History August 03
Today in History August 03

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History August 02
Today in History August 02

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History August 01
Today in History August 01

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History July 31
Today in History July 31

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History July 29
Today in History July 29

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History July 28
Today in History July 28

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History July 27
Today in History July 27

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History July 26
Today in History July 26

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History July 25
Today in History July 25

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History July 23
Today in History July 23

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History July 22
Today in History July 22

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History July 21
Today in History July 21

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

News

Today in History August 06
Today in History August 06

Today in History August 05
Today in History August 05

Today in History August 04
Today in History August 04

Today in History August 03
Today in History August 03

Today in History August 02
Today in History August 02

Today in History August 01
Today in History August 01






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 