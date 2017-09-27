Today in History August 07

1782 General George Washington authorizes the award of the Purple Heart for soldiers wounded in combat.

1864 Union troops capture part of Confederate General Jubal Early's army at Moorefield, West Virginia.

1888 Theophilus Van Kannel of Philadelphia receives a patent for the revolving door.

1906 In North Carolina, a mob defies a court order and lynches three African Americans which becomes known as "The Lyerly Murders."

1916 Persia forms an alliance with Britain and Russia.

1922 The Irish Republican Army cuts the cable link between the United States and Europe at Waterville landing station.

1934 In Washington, the U.S. Court of Appeals rules that the government can neither confiscate nor ban James Joyce's novel Ulysses.

1936 The United States declares non-intervention in the Spanish Civil War.

1942 The U.S. 1st Marine Division under General A. A. Vandegrift lands on the islands of Guadalcanal and Tulagi in the Solomon islands. This is the first American amphibious landing of the war.

1944 German forces launch a major counter attack against U.S. forces near Mortain, France.

1964 Congress overwhelmingly passes the Gulf of Tonkin Resolution, allowing the president to use unlimited military force to prevent attacks on U.S. forces.

1966 The United States loses seven planes over North Vietnam, the most in the war up to this point.

1971 Apollo 15 returns to Earth. The mission to the moon had marked the first use of the Lunar Roving Vehicle.

1973 A U.S. plane accidentally bombs a Cambodian village, killing 400 civilians.

1976 The US Viking 2 spacecraft goes into orbit around Mars.

1981 The Washington (D.C.) Star ceases publication after 128 years.

1984 Japan defeats the United States to win the Olympic Gold in baseball.

1987 Presidents of five Central American nations sign a peace accord in Guatemala.

1990 Operation Desert Shield begins as US troops deploy to Saudi Arabia to discourage Iraq's Saddam Hussein from invading that country as he had Kuwait.