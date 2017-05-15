Palestine's Abbas in Amman for talks with King Abdullah

World Bulletin / News Desk

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas arrived in Amman on Tuesday for talks with Jordan’s King Abdullah II.

Confirming Abbas’s arrival, Palestinian Ambassador to Jordan Atallah Khairi told Anadolu Agency that the Palestinian president planned to meet King Abdullah at some point during his two-day visit to the kingdom.

The diplomat refrained from providing additional details regarding Abbas’s itinerary or what subjects the two leaders planned to discuss.

It is widely believed, however, that discussions will focus on the so-called “Deal of the Century”, a backchannel U.S. Middle East peace plan.

Abbas's visit to Jordan also coincides with indirect talks between Hamas and Israel -- currently being mediated by Egypt -- aimed at reaching a truce between the two sides.