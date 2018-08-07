Abu Dhabi prince arrives in Cairo for talks

World Bulletin / News Desk

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed arrived in Cairo on Tuesday for an unannounced visit.

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi received bin Zayed at Cairo International Airport amid tight security.

Bassem Radi, a spokesman for Egypt’s presidency, told local media that the two leaders planned to discuss “means of strengthening bilateral relations and recent regional developments”.

The United Arab Emirates, of which Abu Dhabi serves as capital, has been a primary supporter of Egypt’s al-Sisi regime, which came to power on the back of a 2013 military coup.