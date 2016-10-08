Worldbulletin News

Georgia seeking to ‘restore territorial integrity'
Georgia’s ambassador to Turkey says Russian military intervention in Georgia was ‘direct attack on Europe’s security’

World Bulletin / News Desk

Georgia has been making efforts to restore territorial integrity of the country, said Georgia’s ambassador to Turkey on the 10th anniversary of the Russia-Georgia war.

Tbilisi fought a five-day war with Russia in 2008 over Georgia’s breakaway regions of South Ossetia and Abkhazia. 

Georgia lost its control of both areas and Russia later recognized both South Ossetia and Abkhazia as independent states.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Irakli Koplatadze, termed the Russia's 2008 military intervention into Georgia as a “direct attack on Europe’s security and international order.”

Georgian government continued their efforts for reconciliation by carrying out a policy dialogue for restoring territorial integrity, Koplatadze said. 

“We believe Georgia’s territorial integrity will be restored […] through efforts by the international community, including Turkey,” he said. 

He also underlined the importance of having talks with NATO on the security of the Black Sea. “Georgia is actively having strategic talks with NATO over the Black Sea’s security and it is ready to further contribute to the NATO’s efforts in the region,” he added. 

 



