Death toll from Sunday's Indonesian quake hits 105

World Bulletin / News Desk

The death toll from Sunday’s 7.0 magnitude earthquake that rocked eastern Indonesia has reached 105, according to authorities.

Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, disaster agency spokesman, said most of the casualties -- 78 -- were from the northern part of Lombok island, with the remainder from nearby areas.

"This is still provisional data, the numbers are expected to rise,” he said.

“There are still victims trapped in buildings, search and rescue teams are still working to get them out.”

People are trapped in mosques, health centers, offices, housing, and other public facilities, especially in North Lombok and West Lombok, he said.

Sutopo also confirmed that all of the dead were Indonesian citizens.

In addition, 236 people were injured, thousands of homes were damaged, and thousands of people were displaced, he said.