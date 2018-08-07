Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
02:29, 08 August 2018 Wednesday
Asia-Pacific
16:12, 07 August 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
Death toll from Sunday's Indonesian quake hits 105
Death toll from Sunday's Indonesian quake hits 105

Numbers are expected to rise from provisional toll due to people trapped in buildings, says disaster agency spokesman  

World Bulletin / News Desk

The death toll from Sunday’s 7.0 magnitude earthquake that rocked eastern Indonesia has reached 105, according to authorities.

Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, disaster agency spokesman, said most of the casualties -- 78 -- were from the northern part of Lombok island, with the remainder from nearby areas.

"This is still provisional data, the numbers are expected to rise,” he said.

“There are still victims trapped in buildings, search and rescue teams are still working to get them out.”

People are trapped in mosques, health centers, offices, housing, and other public facilities, especially in North Lombok and West Lombok, he said.

Sutopo also confirmed that all of the dead were Indonesian citizens.

In addition, 236 people were injured, thousands of homes were damaged, and thousands of people were displaced, he said.



Related Indonesia earthquake
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
Bulgaria braces for TurkStream 2 with gas flow boost
Bulgaria braces for TurkStream 2 with gas flow boost

Bulgaria will keep options open for TurkStream 2 gas by having several gas connections with Southeastern European countries
Top Turkish US diplomats discuss ties over phone
Top Turkish, US diplomats discuss ties over phone

Mevlut Cavusolgu, Mike Pompeo discuss existing problems, according to Turkish diplomatic source  
Air passenger traffic hits 120 4M in Jan-July
Air passenger traffic hits 120.4M in Jan-July

Number of passengers passing through Turkish airports rose 14 percent year-on-year 
California fires become largest in state history
California fires become largest in state history

Fires raging in northern California combine to form inferno roughly the size of Los Angeles  
Imran Khan appears before anti-graft watchdog
Imran Khan appears before anti-graft watchdog

Former cricket hero questioned for allegedly using government helicopters for personal visits
2 killed from Israeli shelling in northern Gaza
2 killed from Israeli shelling in northern Gaza

Ambulances carried away injured from site of attack in town of Beit Lahia, say eyewitnesses
Canada concerned over Saudi Arabia cutting ties
Canada ‘concerned’ over Saudi Arabia cutting ties

Officials vow not to kow-tow to Kingdom’s edicts
US s sanctions on Iran goes into effect
US’s sanctions on Iran goes into effect

Economic penalties target Tehran's acquisition of US dollars, precious metals trade, transactions related to Iran's rial
Israeli army arrests Palestinian journalist in Ramallah
Israeli army arrests Palestinian journalist in Ramallah

Six Palestinian journalists have been detained by Israeli forces since last month
US to enforce sanctions against Iran
US to enforce sanctions against Iran

The first round of sanctions, largely targeting Iran's banking sector, is set to take effect Monday
Israel PM defends law in face of Druze outrage
Israel PM defends law in face of Druze outrage

The law, which passed last month, is part of Israel's so-called basic laws, a de facto constitution.
Iraqi protesters block road to oil tankers in Basra
Iraqi protesters block road to oil tankers in Basra

Demonstrators demand improved public services, more job opportunities and an end to perceived government corruption
Trump administration misled public on poverty
Trump administration misled public on poverty

Documents by Foreign Policy magazine show Trump administration skewed facts
Who are the evangelicals
Who are the evangelicals?

Evangelists, who voted for Trump in elections, now enjoy a sizable influence over White House
Roadside bomb kills 3 policemen in northern Iraq
Roadside bomb kills 3 policemen in northern Iraq

Attack took place as security forces were conducting a mopping-up operation in Tikrit
Martyred Palestinian laid to rest in Gaza
Martyred Palestinian laid to rest in Gaza

-25-year-old succumbed on Friday to wounds from Israeli army gunfire

News

25 injured in Iran earthquakes
25 injured in Iran earthquakes

Strong 6.2-magnitude earthquake rocks Afghanistan
Strong 6 2-magnitude earthquake rocks Afghanistan

US: Magnitude-4.5 earthquake strikes near Los Angeles
US Magnitude-4 5 earthquake strikes near Los Angeles

5.2-magnitude earthquake shakes southwestern Iran
5 2-magnitude earthquake shakes southwestern Iran

Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes southeastern Turkey
Magnitude 5 1 earthquake strikes southeastern Turkey

10 deadliest earthquakes in history
10 deadliest earthquakes in history

98 dead as 7.0 quake hits Indonesia
98 dead as 7 0 quake hits Indonesia

Volcano hikers tell of terror after Indonesia quake
Volcano hikers tell of terror after Indonesia quake

10 killed in Lombok earthquake
10 killed in Lombok earthquake

Will Indonesia follow path of change after local elections?
Will Indonesia follow path of change after local elections

Six dead in Indonesia ferry sinking
Six dead in Indonesia ferry sinking

Indonesia: 4 dead after ferry capsizes 
Indonesia 4 dead after ferry capsizes






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 