Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
02:29, 08 August 2018 Wednesday
Europe
16:31, 07 August 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
Russia 'disappointed' by renewed US sanctions on Iran
Russia 'disappointed' by renewed US sanctions on Iran

Russian Foreign Ministry says restoration of US sanctions on Iran is blatant violation of international law

World Bulletin / News Desk

Moscow is "disappointed" by the resumption of U.S. sanctions on Iran, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

In a statement posted on its official website, the ministry called the U.S. move "a shining example of violations of international law."

In particular, the sanctions violate UN Security Council Resolution 2231, it said.

"The JCPOA fully justifies itself. It has proved its effectiveness,” said the ministry, using the acronym for the Iran nuclear deal.

“The [nuclear watchdog] IAEA regularly confirms that Iran has strictly adhered to its obligations. The verification and control measures foreseen by the action plan are fully applied. This, itself, is a reliable indication of the peaceful nature of the Iranian nuclear program."

"We will do everything necessary to preserve and fully implement” the deal, the statement said.

The first round of the U.S. pre-nuclear deal sanctions on Iran, largely targeting the country’s banking sector, went into effect early Tuesday.

The sanctions target Tehran's acquisition of U.S. dollars, precious metals trade, transactions related to Iran's rial currency, activities related to Iran's sovereign debt, and the country's automotive sector.

In July 2015, the P5+1 group of countries -- the U.S., Britain, France, China, Russia, and Germany -- signed the nuclear deal with Iran.

In it, world powers agreed to lift some economic sanctions in return for Tehran agreeing to limit its nuclear activity to peaceful civilian purposes.

But on May 8, U.S. President Donald Trump announced his country's unilateral withdrawal from the deal, drawing condemnation worldwide.

 


Related iran russia US
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
Bulgaria braces for TurkStream 2 with gas flow boost
Bulgaria braces for TurkStream 2 with gas flow boost

Bulgaria will keep options open for TurkStream 2 gas by having several gas connections with Southeastern European countries
Top Turkish US diplomats discuss ties over phone
Top Turkish, US diplomats discuss ties over phone

Mevlut Cavusolgu, Mike Pompeo discuss existing problems, according to Turkish diplomatic source  
Air passenger traffic hits 120 4M in Jan-July
Air passenger traffic hits 120.4M in Jan-July

Number of passengers passing through Turkish airports rose 14 percent year-on-year 
California fires become largest in state history
California fires become largest in state history

Fires raging in northern California combine to form inferno roughly the size of Los Angeles  
Imran Khan appears before anti-graft watchdog
Imran Khan appears before anti-graft watchdog

Former cricket hero questioned for allegedly using government helicopters for personal visits
2 killed from Israeli shelling in northern Gaza
2 killed from Israeli shelling in northern Gaza

Ambulances carried away injured from site of attack in town of Beit Lahia, say eyewitnesses
Canada concerned over Saudi Arabia cutting ties
Canada ‘concerned’ over Saudi Arabia cutting ties

Officials vow not to kow-tow to Kingdom’s edicts
US s sanctions on Iran goes into effect
US’s sanctions on Iran goes into effect

Economic penalties target Tehran's acquisition of US dollars, precious metals trade, transactions related to Iran's rial
Israeli army arrests Palestinian journalist in Ramallah
Israeli army arrests Palestinian journalist in Ramallah

Six Palestinian journalists have been detained by Israeli forces since last month
US to enforce sanctions against Iran
US to enforce sanctions against Iran

The first round of sanctions, largely targeting Iran's banking sector, is set to take effect Monday
Israel PM defends law in face of Druze outrage
Israel PM defends law in face of Druze outrage

The law, which passed last month, is part of Israel's so-called basic laws, a de facto constitution.
Iraqi protesters block road to oil tankers in Basra
Iraqi protesters block road to oil tankers in Basra

Demonstrators demand improved public services, more job opportunities and an end to perceived government corruption
Trump administration misled public on poverty
Trump administration misled public on poverty

Documents by Foreign Policy magazine show Trump administration skewed facts
Who are the evangelicals
Who are the evangelicals?

Evangelists, who voted for Trump in elections, now enjoy a sizable influence over White House
Roadside bomb kills 3 policemen in northern Iraq
Roadside bomb kills 3 policemen in northern Iraq

Attack took place as security forces were conducting a mopping-up operation in Tikrit
Martyred Palestinian laid to rest in Gaza
Martyred Palestinian laid to rest in Gaza

-25-year-old succumbed on Friday to wounds from Israeli army gunfire

News

US’s sanctions on Iran goes into effect
US s sanctions on Iran goes into effect

US to enforce sanctions against Iran
US to enforce sanctions against Iran

Turkish FM discusses ties with Japan, Iran
Turkish FM discusses ties with Japan Iran

Israeli PM warns Iran over attempt to close key strait
Israeli PM warns Iran over attempt to close key strait

Iran official denies link to deadly Tajikistan attack
Iran official denies link to deadly Tajikistan attack

Iran MP calls for Tehran-US hotline to avoid escalation
Iran MP calls for Tehran-US hotline to avoid escalation

Top Turkish, US diplomats discuss ties over phone
Top Turkish US diplomats discuss ties over phone

US demands probe into attack on envoy’s convoy in Dhaka
US demands probe into attack on envoy s convoy in

Trump administration misled public on poverty
Trump administration misled public on poverty

Who are the evangelicals?
Who are the evangelicals

Russia appoints Hollywood actor as special envoy to US
Russia appoints Hollywood actor as special envoy to US

Russian premier opposes Georgia’s accession to NATO
Russian premier opposes Georgia s accession to NATO

Turkey offers condolences over Russia helicopter crash
Turkey offers condolences over Russia helicopter crash

Russia reacts over US sanctions against Turkey
Russia reacts over US sanctions against Turkey

UN, Turkey, Iran, Russia talk Syrian charter committee
UN Turkey Iran Russia talk Syrian charter committee

Turkey, Russia, Iran meet ahead of Syria talks
Turkey Russia Iran meet ahead of Syria talks






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 