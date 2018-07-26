Pakistans final results of July 25 elections out

World Bulletin / News Desk

Pakistan’s election authority on Tuesday issued the final results of the July 25 elections but withheld the results of several winning candidates for various reasons, most notably Imran Khan, the presumed premier.

Pakistan’s Election Commission (ECP) issued the list of some 261 winning candidates, but withheld the notifications of nine newly elected parliamentarians, including Khan, who is set to become the country’s nineteenth premier, as well as Khawaja Asif, a former foreign minister.

The election commission halted the notification for Khan’s victory from two major constituencies – Lahore and Islamabad – but notification for his success from Mianwali, Bannu, and Karachi was issued “conditionally.”

Under the notification, Khan’s wins in the three constituencies will be subject to the commission’s final decision in pending cases for violations of its code of conduct.

Khan, whose center-right Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is set to form the government for the next five years in the wake of last month’s controversial elections, found himself in hot water after he was found guilty of violating ballot secrecy on July 25. Footage aired on multiple TV channels showed Khan stamping his ballot openly at a polling station in the capital Islamabad.