Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
02:29, 08 August 2018 Wednesday
Asia-Pacific
17:17, 07 August 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
Pakistans final results of July 25 elections out
Pakistans final results of July 25 elections out

Results for 9 MPs, including presumed premier Imran Khan, withheld, but PM elections expected in National Assembly next week

World Bulletin / News Desk

Pakistan’s election authority on Tuesday issued the final results of the July 25 elections but withheld the results of several winning candidates for various reasons, most notably Imran Khan, the presumed premier.

Pakistan’s Election Commission (ECP) issued the list of some 261 winning candidates, but withheld the notifications of nine newly elected parliamentarians, including Khan, who is set to become the country’s nineteenth premier, as well as Khawaja Asif, a former foreign minister.

The election commission halted the notification for Khan’s victory from two major constituencies – Lahore and Islamabad – but notification for his success from Mianwali, Bannu, and Karachi was issued “conditionally.”

Under the notification, Khan’s wins in the three constituencies will be subject to the commission’s final decision in pending cases for violations of its code of conduct.

Khan, whose center-right Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is set to form the government for the next five years in the wake of last month’s controversial elections, found himself in hot water after he was found guilty of violating ballot secrecy on July 25. Footage aired on multiple TV channels showed Khan stamping his ballot openly at a polling station in the capital Islamabad.

 



Related Pakistan
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
Bulgaria braces for TurkStream 2 with gas flow boost
Bulgaria braces for TurkStream 2 with gas flow boost

Bulgaria will keep options open for TurkStream 2 gas by having several gas connections with Southeastern European countries
Top Turkish US diplomats discuss ties over phone
Top Turkish, US diplomats discuss ties over phone

Mevlut Cavusolgu, Mike Pompeo discuss existing problems, according to Turkish diplomatic source  
Air passenger traffic hits 120 4M in Jan-July
Air passenger traffic hits 120.4M in Jan-July

Number of passengers passing through Turkish airports rose 14 percent year-on-year 
California fires become largest in state history
California fires become largest in state history

Fires raging in northern California combine to form inferno roughly the size of Los Angeles  
Imran Khan appears before anti-graft watchdog
Imran Khan appears before anti-graft watchdog

Former cricket hero questioned for allegedly using government helicopters for personal visits
2 killed from Israeli shelling in northern Gaza
2 killed from Israeli shelling in northern Gaza

Ambulances carried away injured from site of attack in town of Beit Lahia, say eyewitnesses
Canada concerned over Saudi Arabia cutting ties
Canada ‘concerned’ over Saudi Arabia cutting ties

Officials vow not to kow-tow to Kingdom’s edicts
US s sanctions on Iran goes into effect
US’s sanctions on Iran goes into effect

Economic penalties target Tehran's acquisition of US dollars, precious metals trade, transactions related to Iran's rial
Israeli army arrests Palestinian journalist in Ramallah
Israeli army arrests Palestinian journalist in Ramallah

Six Palestinian journalists have been detained by Israeli forces since last month
US to enforce sanctions against Iran
US to enforce sanctions against Iran

The first round of sanctions, largely targeting Iran's banking sector, is set to take effect Monday
Israel PM defends law in face of Druze outrage
Israel PM defends law in face of Druze outrage

The law, which passed last month, is part of Israel's so-called basic laws, a de facto constitution.
Iraqi protesters block road to oil tankers in Basra
Iraqi protesters block road to oil tankers in Basra

Demonstrators demand improved public services, more job opportunities and an end to perceived government corruption
Trump administration misled public on poverty
Trump administration misled public on poverty

Documents by Foreign Policy magazine show Trump administration skewed facts
Who are the evangelicals
Who are the evangelicals?

Evangelists, who voted for Trump in elections, now enjoy a sizable influence over White House
Roadside bomb kills 3 policemen in northern Iraq
Roadside bomb kills 3 policemen in northern Iraq

Attack took place as security forces were conducting a mopping-up operation in Tikrit
Martyred Palestinian laid to rest in Gaza
Martyred Palestinian laid to rest in Gaza

-25-year-old succumbed on Friday to wounds from Israeli army gunfire

News

Imran Khan faces an uphill task on Foreign Policy front
Imran Khan faces an uphill task on Foreign Policy front

Police suspect Taliban torched 12 schools
Police suspect Taliban torched 12 schools

12 schools burnt down in Pakistan's north
12 schools burnt down in Pakistan's north

World congratulates Pakistan for holding elections
World congratulates Pakistan for holding elections

Imran Khan's party begins coalition talks
Imran Khan's party begins coalition talks

Rocky terrain awaits Pakistan’s next prime minister
Rocky terrain awaits Pakistan s next prime minister






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 