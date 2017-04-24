Worldbulletin News

Fire in southern China kills six
Fire in southern China kills six

Officials suspect blaze was caused by arson

World Bulletin / News Desk

Six people have been killed in a fire in southern China, a report said Wednesday.

Officials believe arson may be behind the blaze, which occurred in a building in the city of Shantou in Guangdong Province, said Chinese Communist Party newspaper Global Times.

Firefighters sent to the scene controlled the fire.

An investigation found that people were trapped during the fire and suffered injuries.

No additional details were provided.

 


