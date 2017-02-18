Press agenda on August 08

World Bulletin / News Desk
TURKEY/US
ANKARA - TurkStat will release this year's "Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Usage Survey on Households and Individuals".
ANKARA/WASHINGTON - Desk to follow developments after U.S. Treasury Department imposes sanctions on two Turkish ministers.
ANKARA/WASHINGTON - Desk to follow reactions after first round of U.S. pre-nuclear deal sanctions on Iran went into effect.
UNITED STATES
WASHINGTON – Turkish delegation led by a Foreign Ministry aide to visit Washington, expected to discuss recent tensions between two NATO allies.
WASHINGTON – Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to host Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry at the State Department.
RUSSIA
MOSCOW - News conference by the Turkish Envoy for Russia on the opening of "Days of Turkey" in Moscow.
MOSCOW - News conference by the Moscow group of the Syrian opposition on the results of the 10th meeting in Astana format in Sochi.
SYRIA
ALEPPO/IDLIB/HOMS - Desk to monitor Syrian civil war.
PALESTINE
JERUSALEM/GAZA CITY - Following reports of imminent ceasefire deal between Hamas, Israel.
NIGERIA
ABUJA - Nigeria's senate chief Bukola Saraki to address a news briefing amid crisis in the parliament over purported attempt to remove him from office after defecting from the ruling APC.
MAURITANIA
NOUAKCHOTT - Following developments in run-up to Mauritanian parliamentary polls slated for Sept. 1.
