09:42, 08 August 2018 Wednesday

Press agenda on August 08

TURKEY/US

ANKARA - TurkStat will release this year's "Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Usage Survey on Households and Individuals".

ANKARA/WASHINGTON - Desk to follow developments after U.S. Treasury Department imposes sanctions on two Turkish ministers.

ANKARA/WASHINGTON - Desk to follow reactions after first round of U.S. pre-nuclear deal sanctions on Iran went into effect.

UNITED STATES

WASHINGTON – Turkish delegation led by a Foreign Ministry aide to visit Washington, expected to discuss recent tensions between two NATO allies.

WASHINGTON – Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to host Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry at the State Department.

RUSSIA

MOSCOW - News conference by the Turkish Envoy for Russia on the opening of "Days of Turkey" in Moscow.

MOSCOW - News conference by the Moscow group of the Syrian opposition on the results of the 10th meeting in Astana format in Sochi.

SYRIA

ALEPPO/IDLIB/HOMS - Desk to monitor Syrian civil war.





PALESTINE

JERUSALEM/GAZA CITY - Following reports of imminent ceasefire deal between Hamas, Israel.

NIGERIA

ABUJA - Nigeria's senate chief Bukola Saraki to address a news briefing amid crisis in the parliament over purported attempt to remove him from office after defecting from the ruling APC.

MAURITANIA

NOUAKCHOTT - Following developments in run-up to Mauritanian parliamentary polls slated for Sept. 1.