Today in History August 08

|1636
|The invading armies of Spain, Austria and Bavaria are stopped at the village of St.-Jean-de-Losne, only 50 miles from France.
|1648
|Ibrahim, the sultan of Istanbul, is thrown into prison, then assassinated.
|1786
|Jacques Balmat and Dr. Michel-Gabriel Paccard become the first men to climb Mont Blanc in France.
|1844
|Brigham Young is chosen to head the Mormon Church, succeeding Joseph Smith.
|1863
|Confederate President Jefferson Davis refuses General Robert E. Lee's resignation.
|1876
|Thomas Edison patents the mimeograph.
|1899
|The first household refrigerating machine is patented.
|1925
|The first national congress of the Ku Klux Klan opens.
|1937
|The Japanese Army occupies Beijing.
|1940
|The German Luftwaffe attacks Great Britain for the first time, beginning the Battle of Britain.
|1942
|U.S. Marines capture the Japanese airstrip on Guadalcanal.
|1944
|U.S. forces complete the capture of the Marianas Islands.
|1945
|The Soviet Union declares war on Japan.
|1950
|U.S. troops repel the first North Korean attempt to overrun them at the Battle of Naktong Bulge, which continued for 10 days.
|1963
|England's "Great Train Robbery;" 2.6 million pounds ($7.3 million) is stolen
|1974
|President Richard Nixon resigns from the presidency as a result of the Watergate scandal.
|1978
|Pioneer-Venus 2 is launched to probe the atmosphere of Venus.
|1979
|Iraq's president Saddam Hussein executes 22 political opponents.
|1983
|Brigadier General Efrain Rios Montt is deposed as president of Guatemala in the country's second military coup in 17 months.
|1988
|Angola, Cuba and South Africa sign a cease-fire treaty in the border war that began in 1966.
|1989
|NASA Space Shuttle Columbia begins its eighth flight, NASA's 30th shuttle mission.
|1990
|Iraq annexes the state of Kuwait as its 19th province, six days after Iraqi troops invaded Kuwait.
|2000
|The Confederate submarine H.L. Hunley is raised to surface, 136 years after it sank following its successful attack on USS Housatonic in the outer harbor of Charleston, South Carolina.
|2007
|An EF2 tornado hits Brooklyn, New York, the first in that borough since 1889.
|2008
|Georgia invades South Ossetia, touching off a five-day war between Georgia and Russia.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
