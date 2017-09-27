Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
11:18, 08 August 2018 Wednesday
History
10:04, 08 August 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Today in History August 08
Today in History August 08

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

1636   The invading armies of Spain, Austria and Bavaria are stopped at the village of St.-Jean-de-Losne, only 50 miles from France.
1648   Ibrahim, the sultan of Istanbul, is thrown into prison, then assassinated.
1786   Jacques Balmat and Dr. Michel-Gabriel Paccard become the first men to climb Mont Blanc in France.
1844   Brigham Young is chosen to head the Mormon Church, succeeding Joseph Smith.
1863   Confederate President Jefferson Davis refuses General Robert E. Lee's resignation.
1876   Thomas Edison patents the mimeograph.
1899   The first household refrigerating machine is patented.
1925   The first national congress of the Ku Klux Klan opens.
1937   The Japanese Army occupies Beijing.
1940   The German Luftwaffe attacks Great Britain for the first time, beginning the Battle of Britain.
1942   U.S. Marines capture the Japanese airstrip on Guadalcanal.
1944   U.S. forces complete the capture of the Marianas Islands.
1945   The Soviet Union declares war on Japan.
1950   U.S. troops repel the first North Korean attempt to overrun them at the Battle of Naktong Bulge, which continued for 10 days.
1963   England's "Great Train Robbery;" 2.6 million pounds ($7.3 million) is stolen
1974   President Richard Nixon resigns from the presidency as a result of the Watergate scandal.
1978   Pioneer-Venus 2 is launched to probe the atmosphere of Venus.
1979   Iraq's president Saddam Hussein executes 22 political opponents.
1983   Brigadier General Efrain Rios Montt is deposed as president of Guatemala in the country's second military coup in 17 months.
1988   Angola, Cuba and South Africa sign a cease-fire treaty in the border war that began in 1966.
1989   NASA Space Shuttle Columbia begins its eighth flight, NASA's 30th shuttle mission.
1990   Iraq annexes the state of Kuwait as its 19th province, six days after Iraqi troops invaded Kuwait.
2000   The Confederate submarine H.L. Hunley is raised to surface, 136 years after it sank following its successful attack on USS Housatonic in the outer harbor of Charleston, South Carolina.
2007   An EF2 tornado hits Brooklyn, New York, the first in that borough since 1889.
2008   Georgia invades South Ossetia, touching off a five-day war between Georgia and Russia.


Related History
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
History News
Today in History August 08
Today in History August 08

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History August 07
Today in History August 07

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History August 06
Today in History August 06

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History August 05
Today in History August 05

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History August 04
Today in History August 04

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History August 03
Today in History August 03

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History August 02
Today in History August 02

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History August 01
Today in History August 01

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History July 31
Today in History July 31

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History July 29
Today in History July 29

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History July 28
Today in History July 28

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History July 27
Today in History July 27

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History July 26
Today in History July 26

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History July 25
Today in History July 25

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History July 23
Today in History July 23

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History July 22
Today in History July 22

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

News

Today in History August 07
Today in History August 07

Today in History August 06
Today in History August 06

Today in History August 05
Today in History August 05

Today in History August 04
Today in History August 04

Today in History August 03
Today in History August 03

Today in History August 02
Today in History August 02






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 