Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

Turkey's stock exchange rose 0.17 percent, or 166.21 points, to open at 96,327.25 points on Wednesday.

On the third transaction day of the week, the banking and holding sector indices rose 0.30 percent and 0.25 percent, respectively.

Among all sector indices, the transportation sector index posted the best performance, up 0.63 percent, while only the wholesale retail trade sector index saw a decline, losing 0.60 percent.

On Tuesday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 closed at 96,161.04, up 2.11 percent, or 1,987.06 points, with a trade volume of 8.73 billion Turkish liras ($1.65 billion).

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange dropped to 5.2594 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Wednesday. It was 5.2903 at Tuesday's close.

The euro/lira exchange rate also fell to 6.1105 by market open -- from 6.1361 at the previous close -- and one British pound traded for 6.8016 Turkish liras versus 6.8504 at the Tuesday's close.

The price of Brent oil rose slightly to $74.58 per barrel as of 10.00 a.m. local time (0700GMT) Wednesday, compared to $74.44 on Tuesday.