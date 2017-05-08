2 PKK terrorists neutralized in eastern Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk

Two PKK terrorists have been neutralized as part of anti-terror operations in eastern Turkey, the provincial governorship said on Wednesday.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

According to a statement by Erzurum Governorship, security forces launched the operation in Karayazi district on Monday.

Two terrorists were neutralized during the operation while a security officer received minor injuries.

A silencer gun, two rounds of a magazine, two thermal cameras, hand-made explosives and various materials including cables, umbrellas and sleeping bags were also seized during the operation.

The anti-terror raids against PKK terror group continue resolutely, the statement added.

Turkish Armed Forces also conducted airstrikes in northern Iraqi regions of Hakurk and Zap, the General Staff said in a statement on Wednesday.

Tuesday’s airstrikes destroyed shelters, weapon emplacements and ammunition depots used by PKK terrorists, the statement added.