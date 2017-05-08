Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
18:47, 08 August 2018 Wednesday
Turkey
11:11, 08 August 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
2 PKK terrorists neutralized in eastern Turkey
2 PKK terrorists neutralized in eastern Turkey

Airstrikes also destroyed PKK shelters and ammunition depots in northern Iraq 

World Bulletin / News Desk

Two PKK terrorists have been neutralized as part of anti-terror operations in eastern Turkey, the provincial governorship said on Wednesday. 

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

According to a statement by Erzurum Governorship, security forces launched the operation in Karayazi district on Monday. 

Two terrorists were neutralized during the operation while a security officer received minor injuries.

A silencer gun, two rounds of a magazine, two thermal cameras, hand-made explosives and various materials including cables, umbrellas and sleeping bags were also seized during the operation. 

The anti-terror raids against PKK terror group continue resolutely, the statement added. 

Turkish Armed Forces also conducted airstrikes in northern Iraqi regions of Hakurk and Zap, the General Staff said in a statement on Wednesday. 

Tuesday’s airstrikes destroyed shelters, weapon emplacements and ammunition depots used by PKK terrorists, the statement added. 

 



Related Turkey PKK
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkey's main opposition party wary of leadership debate
Turkey's main opposition party wary of leadership debate

Spokesman says spat over chairman harming Republican People's Party
Turkey Iran energy trade to continue
Turkey, Iran energy trade to continue

Turkey's natural gas trade with Iran is based on long-term contract up to 2026, minister Donmez says
Russian travel union backs visa-free regime with Turkey
Russian travel union backs visa-free regime with Turkey

Visa problem hinders flow of tourists from Turkey to Russia, head of Russian Union of Travel Industry says
Russian analysts praise Turkish space agency move
Russian analysts praise Turkish space agency move

Turkey has recently announced drafting of legislation to establish country's first space agency  
Nearly 350 irregular migrants held across Turkey
Nearly 350 irregular migrants held across Turkey

Migrants were Syrian, Pakistani, Afghan, Iranian and Iraqi nationals
Turkish Airlines to take Bosnian pilgrims to Hajj
Turkish Airlines to take Bosnian pilgrims to Hajj

Turkey's flag-carrier air company steps in after US-based charter company refuses to take 215 pilgrims to Mecca from Bosnia
8 out of 10 households have internet access in Turkey
8 out of 10 households have internet access in Turkey

Households’ internet access in country rose 3.1 percent to reach 83.3 percent
2 PKK terrorists neutralized in eastern Turkey
2 PKK terrorists neutralized in eastern Turkey

Airstrikes also destroyed PKK shelters and ammunition depots in northern Iraq 
Arrest warrants out for 37 FETO suspects
Arrest warrants out for 37 FETO suspects

Warrants target teachers and managers working for private schools in capital Ankara
Over 64 kilograms of heroin seized in east Turkey
Over 64 kilograms of heroin seized in east Turkey

Anti-drug operation was conducted in Agri province
Seoul calls on Turkey again 65 years after Korean War
Seoul calls on Turkey again, 65 years after Korean War

South Korea asks Ankara for support in bringing about denuclearization and peace
Turkish opposition dissidents denied leadership contest
Turkish opposition dissidents denied leadership contest

Dissidents at Republican People's Party fail to collect enough signatures to challenge incumbent leader in snap convention
Turkish foreign minister meets envoys discusses ties
Turkish foreign minister meets envoys, discusses ties

Mevlut Cavusoglu meets ambassadors of Kuwait, Jordan, Argentina, Qatar, Japan and New Zealand in capital Ankara
35 irregular migrants held in northeastern Turkey
35 irregular migrants held in northeastern Turkey

6 suspected smugglers arrested when migrants found in vehicles, one is remanded in custody
Turkey's IYI Party loses 3 founding members
Turkey's IYI Party loses 3 founding members

Party’s executive board has made 'major mistakes' in wake of poor showing in June elections, says Yusuf Halacoglu
Warrants out for soldiers over FETO links
Warrants out for soldiers over FETO links

Former and serving soldiers were allegedly communicating with FETO members with pre-paid phone cards, pay phones 

News

Turkish security forces 'neutralize' 6 terrorists
Turkish security forces 'neutralize' 6 terrorists

Turkish policeman killed in PKK attack
Turkish policeman killed in PKK attack

54 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' over past week
54 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' over past week

PKK terror attack wounds 9 police officers in SE Turkey
PKK terror attack wounds 9 police officers in SE Turkey

2 terrorists killed in southeastern Turkey
2 terrorists killed in southeastern Turkey

Once again, terrorist PKK proves itself baby-killer
Once again terrorist PKK proves itself baby-killer

Turkey's main opposition party wary of leadership debate
Turkey's main opposition party wary of leadership debate

Turkey, Iran energy trade to continue
Turkey Iran energy trade to continue

Russian travel union backs visa-free regime with Turkey
Russian travel union backs visa-free regime with Turkey

Russian analysts praise Turkish space agency move
Russian analysts praise Turkish space agency move

Nearly 350 irregular migrants held across Turkey
Nearly 350 irregular migrants held across Turkey

Turkish charity aids Indonesia earthquake victims
Turkish charity aids Indonesia earthquake victims






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 