2 PKK terrorists neutralized in eastern Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk
Two PKK terrorists have been neutralized as part of anti-terror operations in eastern Turkey, the provincial governorship said on Wednesday.
Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.
According to a statement by Erzurum Governorship, security forces launched the operation in Karayazi district on Monday.
Two terrorists were neutralized during the operation while a security officer received minor injuries.
A silencer gun, two rounds of a magazine, two thermal cameras, hand-made explosives and various materials including cables, umbrellas and sleeping bags were also seized during the operation.
The anti-terror raids against PKK terror group continue resolutely, the statement added.
Turkish Armed Forces also conducted airstrikes in northern Iraqi regions of Hakurk and Zap, the General Staff said in a statement on Wednesday.
Tuesday’s airstrikes destroyed shelters, weapon emplacements and ammunition depots used by PKK terrorists, the statement added.
Spokesman says spat over chairman harming Republican People's Party
Turkey's natural gas trade with Iran is based on long-term contract up to 2026, minister Donmez says
Visa problem hinders flow of tourists from Turkey to Russia, head of Russian Union of Travel Industry says
Turkey has recently announced drafting of legislation to establish country's first space agency
Migrants were Syrian, Pakistani, Afghan, Iranian and Iraqi nationals
Turkey's flag-carrier air company steps in after US-based charter company refuses to take 215 pilgrims to Mecca from Bosnia
Households’ internet access in country rose 3.1 percent to reach 83.3 percent
Airstrikes also destroyed PKK shelters and ammunition depots in northern Iraq
Warrants target teachers and managers working for private schools in capital Ankara
South Korea asks Ankara for support in bringing about denuclearization and peace
Dissidents at Republican People's Party fail to collect enough signatures to challenge incumbent leader in snap convention
Mevlut Cavusoglu meets ambassadors of Kuwait, Jordan, Argentina, Qatar, Japan and New Zealand in capital Ankara
6 suspected smugglers arrested when migrants found in vehicles, one is remanded in custody
Party’s executive board has made 'major mistakes' in wake of poor showing in June elections, says Yusuf Halacoglu
Former and serving soldiers were allegedly communicating with FETO members with pre-paid phone cards, pay phones