Israeli police detain 5 Palestinians in East Jerusalem

"The five were arrested in raids on their homes in Esawiya village, northeast of Jerusalem," Amjad Abu Asab, the head of a local committee of families of prisoners in Jerusalem, told Anadolu Agency.
He said the detainees have been taken into custody for questioning.
It remains unclear why the five were rounded up.
An Israeli military spokesman earlier said that five Palestinians had been arrested in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday.
The Israeli army frequently conducts sweeping arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank on the pretext of searching for "wanted" Palestinians.
According to Palestinian figures, some 6,500 Palestinians are currently languishing in Israeli prisons, including scores of women, roughly 350 minors, and at least six members of the Palestinian Legislative Council.
