8 out of 10 households have internet access in Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk

Eight out of 10 households have Internet access in 2018, Turkish Statistical Institute's (TurkStat) research showed on Tuesday.

Households' internet access in the country rose 3.1 percentage points to 83.8 percent in 2018, versus the last year, according to the Information and Communication Technology Usage Survey.

Individuals' computer and internet usage (aged 16-74) was 59.6 percent and 72.9 percent, respectively, in 2018, up from 56.6 percent and 66.8 percent last year, it said.

The proportions of male using computer and internet were 68.6 percent and 80.4 percent, respectively. These proportions were 50.6 percent and 65.5 percent for female.

"During the twelve months (April 2017-March 2018), 45.6 % of Internet users among the individuals aged 16-74 interacted with public authorities over the Internet for private purposes," TurkStat said.

This proportion was 42.4 percent in the previous period, it added.

Over the April 2017-March 2018 period, 29.3 percent of internet users used online services to buy goods or services.

“The proportion of shopping over the internet was 33.6% for males and 25% for females,” the statistical body said.

TurkStat will release next data on this subject on August, 2019.