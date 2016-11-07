Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
18:47, 08 August 2018 Wednesday
Turkey
12:30, 08 August 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
8 out of 10 households have internet access in Turkey
8 out of 10 households have internet access in Turkey

Households’ internet access in country rose 3.1 percent to reach 83.3 percent

World Bulletin / News Desk

Eight out of 10 households have Internet access in 2018, Turkish Statistical Institute's (TurkStat) research showed on Tuesday.

Households' internet access in the country rose 3.1 percentage points to 83.8 percent in 2018, versus the last year, according to the Information and Communication Technology Usage Survey.

Individuals' computer and internet usage (aged 16-74) was 59.6 percent and 72.9 percent, respectively, in 2018, up from 56.6 percent and 66.8 percent last year, it said.

The proportions of male using computer and internet were 68.6 percent and 80.4 percent, respectively. These proportions were 50.6 percent and 65.5 percent for female.

"During the twelve months (April 2017-March 2018), 45.6 % of Internet users among the individuals aged 16-74 interacted with public authorities over the Internet for private purposes," TurkStat said.

This proportion was 42.4 percent in the previous period, it added.

Over the April 2017-March 2018 period, 29.3 percent of internet users used online services to buy goods or services.

“The proportion of shopping over the internet was 33.6% for males and 25% for females,” the statistical body said.

TurkStat will release next data on this subject on August, 2019.

 


Related Turkey house
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkey's main opposition party wary of leadership debate
Turkey's main opposition party wary of leadership debate

Spokesman says spat over chairman harming Republican People's Party
Turkey Iran energy trade to continue
Turkey, Iran energy trade to continue

Turkey's natural gas trade with Iran is based on long-term contract up to 2026, minister Donmez says
Russian travel union backs visa-free regime with Turkey
Russian travel union backs visa-free regime with Turkey

Visa problem hinders flow of tourists from Turkey to Russia, head of Russian Union of Travel Industry says
Russian analysts praise Turkish space agency move
Russian analysts praise Turkish space agency move

Turkey has recently announced drafting of legislation to establish country's first space agency  
Nearly 350 irregular migrants held across Turkey
Nearly 350 irregular migrants held across Turkey

Migrants were Syrian, Pakistani, Afghan, Iranian and Iraqi nationals
Turkish Airlines to take Bosnian pilgrims to Hajj
Turkish Airlines to take Bosnian pilgrims to Hajj

Turkey's flag-carrier air company steps in after US-based charter company refuses to take 215 pilgrims to Mecca from Bosnia
8 out of 10 households have internet access in Turkey
8 out of 10 households have internet access in Turkey

Households’ internet access in country rose 3.1 percent to reach 83.3 percent
2 PKK terrorists neutralized in eastern Turkey
2 PKK terrorists neutralized in eastern Turkey

Airstrikes also destroyed PKK shelters and ammunition depots in northern Iraq 
Arrest warrants out for 37 FETO suspects
Arrest warrants out for 37 FETO suspects

Warrants target teachers and managers working for private schools in capital Ankara
Over 64 kilograms of heroin seized in east Turkey
Over 64 kilograms of heroin seized in east Turkey

Anti-drug operation was conducted in Agri province
Seoul calls on Turkey again 65 years after Korean War
Seoul calls on Turkey again, 65 years after Korean War

South Korea asks Ankara for support in bringing about denuclearization and peace
Turkish opposition dissidents denied leadership contest
Turkish opposition dissidents denied leadership contest

Dissidents at Republican People's Party fail to collect enough signatures to challenge incumbent leader in snap convention
Turkish foreign minister meets envoys discusses ties
Turkish foreign minister meets envoys, discusses ties

Mevlut Cavusoglu meets ambassadors of Kuwait, Jordan, Argentina, Qatar, Japan and New Zealand in capital Ankara
35 irregular migrants held in northeastern Turkey
35 irregular migrants held in northeastern Turkey

6 suspected smugglers arrested when migrants found in vehicles, one is remanded in custody
Turkey's IYI Party loses 3 founding members
Turkey's IYI Party loses 3 founding members

Party’s executive board has made 'major mistakes' in wake of poor showing in June elections, says Yusuf Halacoglu
Warrants out for soldiers over FETO links
Warrants out for soldiers over FETO links

Former and serving soldiers were allegedly communicating with FETO members with pre-paid phone cards, pay phones 

News

House Democrats clash with GOP over Russia findings
House Democrats clash with GOP over Russia findings

Turkey aims to build 30,000 houses in damaged SE
Turkey aims to build 30 000 houses in damaged SE

Turkey's main opposition party wary of leadership debate
Turkey's main opposition party wary of leadership debate

Turkey, Iran energy trade to continue
Turkey Iran energy trade to continue

Russian travel union backs visa-free regime with Turkey
Russian travel union backs visa-free regime with Turkey

Russian analysts praise Turkish space agency move
Russian analysts praise Turkish space agency move

Nearly 350 irregular migrants held across Turkey
Nearly 350 irregular migrants held across Turkey

Turkish charity aids Indonesia earthquake victims
Turkish charity aids Indonesia earthquake victims






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 