18:51, 08 August 2018 Wednesday
13:52, 08 August 2018 Wednesday

German Ryanair pilots to join European strikes
Germany's powerful Cockpit union said it had asked its 400 Ryanair pilots to walk off the job for 24 hours from 03:01 am (0101 GMT) on Friday, affecting all of the airline's outbound flights.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Germany's Ryanair pilots will join an unprecedented wave of strikes against the no-frills carrier across Europe on Friday, escalating a row over pay and conditions at the height of the summer season.

"We are extremely sorry for the affected passengers. The responsibility lies with Ryanair management," Cockpit president Martin Locher told a press conference on Wednesday.

The move piles pressure on the Irish budget airline after pilots in Ireland, Sweden and Belgium also vowed to strike on August 10, promising major disruptions for thousands of holidaymakers.

Europe's second biggest airline has been grappling with staff unrest since it recognised trade unions for the first time in December 2017, in a bid to ward off widespread strikes over the Christmas period.

But unions say their demands for better wages and fairer contracts have gone unheard, and no progress has been made despite months of negotiations.

Germany's Cockpit union said Ryanair management had failed to respond to a Tuesday deadline for an improved offer, leaving them with no choice but to strike.

"There can be no improvements without increasing staff costs," Locher said, but added that this has been "categorically" rejected by Ryanair.

"At the same time, Ryanair has at no stage signalled where there might be leeway to find solutions. Ryanair alone is responsible for the escalation we are now seeing."

Ryanair is due to hold its own press conference in Frankfurt at 1:30 pm (1130 GMT).

Ahead of Friday's disruptions, the carrier has already cancelled 146 flights out 2,400 scheduled in Europe.



