German Ryanair pilots to join European strikes

World Bulletin / News Desk
Germany's Ryanair pilots will join an unprecedented wave of strikes against the no-frills carrier across Europe on Friday, escalating a row over pay and conditions at the height of the summer season.
"We are extremely sorry for the affected passengers. The responsibility lies with Ryanair management," Cockpit president Martin Locher told a press conference on Wednesday.
The move piles pressure on the Irish budget airline after pilots in Ireland, Sweden and Belgium also vowed to strike on August 10, promising major disruptions for thousands of holidaymakers.
Europe's second biggest airline has been grappling with staff unrest since it recognised trade unions for the first time in December 2017, in a bid to ward off widespread strikes over the Christmas period.
But unions say their demands for better wages and fairer contracts have gone unheard, and no progress has been made despite months of negotiations.
Germany's Cockpit union said Ryanair management had failed to respond to a Tuesday deadline for an improved offer, leaving them with no choice but to strike.
"There can be no improvements without increasing staff costs," Locher said, but added that this has been "categorically" rejected by Ryanair.
"At the same time, Ryanair has at no stage signalled where there might be leeway to find solutions. Ryanair alone is responsible for the escalation we are now seeing."
Ryanair is due to hold its own press conference in Frankfurt at 1:30 pm (1130 GMT).
Ahead of Friday's disruptions, the carrier has already cancelled 146 flights out 2,400 scheduled in Europe.
The announcement is the latest round in a tit-for-tat trade conflict between the world's two largest economies which has left global markets on edge.
Saudi Arabia accused Canada of interfering in its internal affairs
UN says at least 60,000 litres of emergency fuel should be delivered immediately to Gaza
Israel frequently launches raids in the West Bank on pretext of arresting 'wanted' Palestinians
Bulgaria will keep options open for TurkStream 2 gas by having several gas connections with Southeastern European countries
Mevlut Cavusolgu, Mike Pompeo discuss existing problems, according to Turkish diplomatic source
Number of passengers passing through Turkish airports rose 14 percent year-on-year
Fires raging in northern California combine to form inferno roughly the size of Los Angeles
Former cricket hero questioned for allegedly using government helicopters for personal visits
Ambulances carried away injured from site of attack in town of Beit Lahia, say eyewitnesses
Economic penalties target Tehran's acquisition of US dollars, precious metals trade, transactions related to Iran's rial
Six Palestinian journalists have been detained by Israeli forces since last month
The first round of sanctions, largely targeting Iran's banking sector, is set to take effect Monday
The law, which passed last month, is part of Israel's so-called basic laws, a de facto constitution.