Senior ISIL militant nabbed in Iraq’s Mosul

World Bulletin / News Desk

Iraqi forces have detained a senior ISIL militant in the northern city of Mosul, according to the Interior Ministry on Wednesday.

The militant was rounded up during a raid by Rapid Response forces in western Mosul, ministry spokesman Saad Maan said in a statement, without providing further details.

Military officer Colonel Ahmed al-Jabouri said the raid was part of a security campaign to hunt down ISIL militants in the western part of Mosul.

“The campaign aims to restore security and stability to western Mosul,” he said.

Last December, officials in Baghdad declared that ISIL's military presence in Iraq had been all but dismantled over operations backed by the U.S.-led International Alliance. However, from time to time, Iraqi officials announce operations against ISIL-affiliated "sleeper cells" in certain parts of the country.