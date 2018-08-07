Turkish charity aids Indonesia earthquake victims

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish charity group Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) continued its emergency services in Indonesia, which was hit by earthquake on Sunday.

The Istanbul-based agency distributed first aid material, food, water, blanket, cloth and tent in Indonesia’s eastern Lambok island, the agency said in a statement on Wednesday.

On Sunday, a magnitude 7.0 earthquake jolted island of Lombok. The earthquake was centered northeast of the city of Mataram on the island of Lombok -- a popular tourist destination -- 15 kilometers under the surface, said the Agency for Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics.

According to Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, spokesman for Indonesia’s disaster management agency, the death toll from Sunday’s earthquake reached 131, while 1,477 people were also injured and more than 156,000 people were evacuated to safe areas.

Around 43,000 buildings -- including houses and public buildings, such as schools and mosques, were damaged by the quake, he added.

Those who wish to contribute to emergency services can donate 5 Turkish liras by sending a text message ACIL YARDIM to 3072.