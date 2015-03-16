Turkish Airlines to take Bosnian pilgrims to Hajj

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish Airlines (THY), Turkey's flag-carrier air company, has become the designated airlines to take Bosnian Muslims to Saudi Arabia for this year's Hajj pilgrimage, the airlines said Wednesday.

A first of group of 215 Bosnian pilgrims will set off for Medina on Thursday with nearly 1,500 more Bosnian pilgrims to follow in the days to come.

THY is stepping in to replace the Nevada-based Vision Airlines after an agreement between the U.S. charter company and Bosnia's pilgrimage organization broke down, leading to the cancellation of the flight of the first batch of pilgrims Wednesday.



