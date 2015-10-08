UN official urges Israel to allow fuel into Gaza

World Bulletin / News Desk
“Restricting the entry of emergency fuel to Gaza is a dangerous practice, with grave consequences on the rights of people in Gaza,” McGoldrick said in a statement.
“The well-being of two million people, half of whom are children, is at stake,” he warned. “It is unacceptable that Palestinians in Gaza are repeatedly deprived of the most basic elements of a dignified life.”
Israel has recently shut the Kerem Shalom crossing, Gaza’s sole commercial access point, as a punitive measure over the launch of incendiary balloons by Palestinian activists from the seaside enclave into Israel, banning all deliveries except food and medicine.
The UN coordinator said Gaza “desperately needs long-term solutions so we can move past this cycle of repeated or worsening crises, including that Palestinian authorities prioritize provision of fuel for essential services”.
Until that happens, he said, “Israel must reverse the recent restrictions, including on the entry of emergency fuel.”
McGoldrick went on to call on donors to fund emergency fuel for Gaza “in order to avoid a disease outbreak or other major public health concern”.
According the United Nations, at least 60,000 litres of emergency fuel should be delivered immediately to some 46 critical facilities across Gaza in order to ensure the basic functioning of main hospitals and essential water and sanitation services for the coming four days.
The UN has warned that fuel stocks in Gaza are currently enough for only 1-2 days and that some 1.2 million Palestinians are at imminent risk of possible sewage overflow around the 41 main sewage pumping stations in the Palestinian territory.
The Gaza Strip, home to nearly two million Palestinians, has been reeling under a crippling Israeli blockade since 2007.
The announcement is the latest round in a tit-for-tat trade conflict between the world's two largest economies which has left global markets on edge.
Saudi Arabia accused Canada of interfering in its internal affairs
UN says at least 60,000 litres of emergency fuel should be delivered immediately to Gaza
Israel frequently launches raids in the West Bank on pretext of arresting 'wanted' Palestinians
Bulgaria will keep options open for TurkStream 2 gas by having several gas connections with Southeastern European countries
Mevlut Cavusolgu, Mike Pompeo discuss existing problems, according to Turkish diplomatic source
Number of passengers passing through Turkish airports rose 14 percent year-on-year
Fires raging in northern California combine to form inferno roughly the size of Los Angeles
Former cricket hero questioned for allegedly using government helicopters for personal visits
Ambulances carried away injured from site of attack in town of Beit Lahia, say eyewitnesses
Economic penalties target Tehran's acquisition of US dollars, precious metals trade, transactions related to Iran's rial
Six Palestinian journalists have been detained by Israeli forces since last month
The first round of sanctions, largely targeting Iran's banking sector, is set to take effect Monday
The law, which passed last month, is part of Israel's so-called basic laws, a de facto constitution.