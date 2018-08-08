Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
18:46, 08 August 2018 Wednesday
Africa
16:43, 08 August 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Zimbabwean opposition leader said to be arrested 
Zimbabwean opposition leader said to be arrested 

Tendai Biti was arrested at border between Zimbabwe and Zambia, sought for allegedly inciting violence, says his lawyer

World Bulletin / News Desk

A prominent Zimbabwean opposition figure was arrested Wednesday morning by the country’s police while trying to seek political asylum in neighboring Zambia, according to his attorney. 

“Tendai Biti was arrested on Zambian soil at the Chirundu border between Zimbabwe and Zambia,” added the lawyer, Ngobizitha Mlilo. 

Police in the southern African country say Biti has been wanted on allegations that he incited violent protests in the capital leading to the death of six people.

Police have neither confirmed the arrest nor the motive behind the arrest. 

“Authorities were investigating Biti for unofficially and unlawfully declaring MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa the duly elected president of Zimbabwe‚ which is alleged to be a violation of Zimbabwean electoral law,” said the lawyer.

The reported charges come less than 10 days after Zimbabwe’s hotly contested July 30 elections, the first in the post-Robert Mugabe era, in which Emmerson Mnangagwa has been declared the winner.

Chamisa has rejected the results, calling them a “fiction.”

The Zimbabwean police appear to blame Biti for public violence that flared up in Zimbabwe, including “accomplices” using firearms who burned various vehicles and a bus at the ruling ZANU-PF provincial headquarters, said Mlilo.

The attempt to flee followed an attempt on Biti’s life on Monday during which a gunman opened fire on his car, Mlilo said. 

Separately, Thabani Mpofu, leader of a large team of lawyers, says he is seeking the reversal of the declaration of Mnangagwa as the election winner.

“We are working with a huge team of lawyers locally assembled who have given their all to this course. Part of the team include internationally renowned constitutional law lawyers,” he said Wednesday.

Mpofu alleged that some members of the team are being harassed, but said this would not deter them.

 



Related Zimbabwe Tendai Biti
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Africa News
China set to respond to new round of US tariffs
China set to respond to new round of US tariffs

The announcement is the latest round in a tit-for-tat trade conflict between the world's two largest economies which has left global markets on edge.
Iraq urges Saudi Canada to resolve diplomatic row
Iraq urges Saudi, Canada to resolve diplomatic row

Saudi Arabia accused Canada of interfering in its internal affairs
UN official urges Israel to allow fuel into Gaza
UN official urges Israel to allow fuel into Gaza

UN says at least 60,000 litres of emergency fuel should be delivered immediately to Gaza
Senior ISIL militant nabbed in Iraq s Mosul
Senior ISIL militant nabbed in Iraq’s Mosul

The militant was arrested during a raid in western Mosul
Israeli police detain 5 Palestinians in East Jerusalem
Israeli police detain 5 Palestinians in East Jerusalem

Israel frequently launches raids in the West Bank on pretext of arresting 'wanted' Palestinians
Bulgaria braces for TurkStream 2 with gas flow boost
Bulgaria braces for TurkStream 2 with gas flow boost

Bulgaria will keep options open for TurkStream 2 gas by having several gas connections with Southeastern European countries
Top Turkish US diplomats discuss ties over phone
Top Turkish, US diplomats discuss ties over phone

Mevlut Cavusolgu, Mike Pompeo discuss existing problems, according to Turkish diplomatic source  
Air passenger traffic hits 120 4M in Jan-July
Air passenger traffic hits 120.4M in Jan-July

Number of passengers passing through Turkish airports rose 14 percent year-on-year 
California fires become largest in state history
California fires become largest in state history

Fires raging in northern California combine to form inferno roughly the size of Los Angeles  
Imran Khan appears before anti-graft watchdog
Imran Khan appears before anti-graft watchdog

Former cricket hero questioned for allegedly using government helicopters for personal visits
2 killed from Israeli shelling in northern Gaza
2 killed from Israeli shelling in northern Gaza

Ambulances carried away injured from site of attack in town of Beit Lahia, say eyewitnesses
Canada concerned over Saudi Arabia cutting ties
Canada ‘concerned’ over Saudi Arabia cutting ties

Officials vow not to kow-tow to Kingdom’s edicts
US s sanctions on Iran goes into effect
US’s sanctions on Iran goes into effect

Economic penalties target Tehran's acquisition of US dollars, precious metals trade, transactions related to Iran's rial
Israeli army arrests Palestinian journalist in Ramallah
Israeli army arrests Palestinian journalist in Ramallah

Six Palestinian journalists have been detained by Israeli forces since last month
US to enforce sanctions against Iran
US to enforce sanctions against Iran

The first round of sanctions, largely targeting Iran's banking sector, is set to take effect Monday
Israel PM defends law in face of Druze outrage
Israel PM defends law in face of Druze outrage

The law, which passed last month, is part of Israel's so-called basic laws, a de facto constitution.

News

UN chief urges restraint in Zimbabwe
UN chief urges restraint in Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe election body names incumbent president winner
Zimbabwe election body names incumbent president winner

Zimbabwe government says troops to remain in capital
Zimbabwe government says troops to remain in capital

Zimbabwe elections on 'un-level playing field', say EU observers
Zimbabwe elections on 'un-level playing field' say EU observers

ZANU-PF wins most seats in Zimbabwe parliament
ZANU-PF wins most seats in Zimbabwe parliament

Zimbabweans go to first polls since Mugabe's ouster
Zimbabweans go to first polls since Mugabe's ouster






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 