Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
18:46, 08 August 2018 Wednesday
Asia-Pacific
17:50, 08 August 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Pakistan’s opposition parties protest election results
Pakistan’s opposition parties protest election results

11-party grand opposition alliance staged sit-in outside election commission headquarters in Islamabad

World Bulletin / News Desk

Hundreds of parliamentarians and supporters of an 11-party grand opposition alliance on Wednesday staged a sit-in outside the election commission headquarters in capital Islamabad.

The opposition alliance named as “Pakistan alliance for free and fair elections” has already rejected the results of July 25 election results as “rigged” and “manipulated” vowing to continue the protest across the country.

“We don’t accept rigged elections,”  “Down with rigged elections” and “Fake elections are unacceptable” were among slogans chanted by protesters belonging to Pakistan Muslim league-Nawaz (PML-N) of the three-time premier Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan People’s party (PPP) of the slain Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, five-party religious alliance Muttehida Majlis Amal (MMA), and other parties.

The PML(N) President Shehbaz Sharif, who is opposition’s joint candidate for the prime minister, could not fly to the capital from northeastern Lahore city due to bad weather, the party’s spokeswoman Marriyum Aurangzeb told reporters.

Contingents of anti-riot police and paramilitary troops lined the road as former Prime Minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, MMA president Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, former opposition leader Syed Khursheeed Shah and PML-N chairman Raja Zafar ul Haq marched towards the election commission.

The center-right Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of former cricket hero Imran Khan has emerged as the single largest party in the wake of the last month’s elections -- marred by the rigging allegations.

Not only the opposition parties but several international media outlets, and observers like European Union Observers Mission, found “irregularities” in pre and post elections process, including non-provision of “level-playing field to all the participants”.

The election commission, however, rejects the allegations as “baseless.”

“July 25 elections were the worst elections in the country’s history. The people of Pakistan have rejected the rigging and manipulation,” Maulana Fazl, who lost elections on two constituencies, said while addressing the protesters.

Demanding the formation of a special commission to probe into rigging allegations, he said the chief election commissioner failed to conduct free and fair elections, therefore, “he should resign from his office”.

Fazl’s remarks were supported by Gilani, who too dubbed the July 25 elections as the “worst elections in Pakistan’s history”.

“The opposition parties have jointly secured 25 million votes, which are way higher than PTI’s (over 15 million) votes”, Ahsan Iqbal, a newly-elected parliamentarian, and former interior minister, said in his remarks.

“We all reject this fake mandate because it has not been given by the people of Pakistan,” Iqbal charged in a thinly-veiled reference to the country’s powerful army, which is being blamed for favoring the PTI.

 



Related Pakistan
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
China set to respond to new round of US tariffs
China set to respond to new round of US tariffs

The announcement is the latest round in a tit-for-tat trade conflict between the world's two largest economies which has left global markets on edge.
Iraq urges Saudi Canada to resolve diplomatic row
Iraq urges Saudi, Canada to resolve diplomatic row

Saudi Arabia accused Canada of interfering in its internal affairs
UN official urges Israel to allow fuel into Gaza
UN official urges Israel to allow fuel into Gaza

UN says at least 60,000 litres of emergency fuel should be delivered immediately to Gaza
Senior ISIL militant nabbed in Iraq s Mosul
Senior ISIL militant nabbed in Iraq’s Mosul

The militant was arrested during a raid in western Mosul
Israeli police detain 5 Palestinians in East Jerusalem
Israeli police detain 5 Palestinians in East Jerusalem

Israel frequently launches raids in the West Bank on pretext of arresting 'wanted' Palestinians
Bulgaria braces for TurkStream 2 with gas flow boost
Bulgaria braces for TurkStream 2 with gas flow boost

Bulgaria will keep options open for TurkStream 2 gas by having several gas connections with Southeastern European countries
Top Turkish US diplomats discuss ties over phone
Top Turkish, US diplomats discuss ties over phone

Mevlut Cavusolgu, Mike Pompeo discuss existing problems, according to Turkish diplomatic source  
Air passenger traffic hits 120 4M in Jan-July
Air passenger traffic hits 120.4M in Jan-July

Number of passengers passing through Turkish airports rose 14 percent year-on-year 
California fires become largest in state history
California fires become largest in state history

Fires raging in northern California combine to form inferno roughly the size of Los Angeles  
Imran Khan appears before anti-graft watchdog
Imran Khan appears before anti-graft watchdog

Former cricket hero questioned for allegedly using government helicopters for personal visits
2 killed from Israeli shelling in northern Gaza
2 killed from Israeli shelling in northern Gaza

Ambulances carried away injured from site of attack in town of Beit Lahia, say eyewitnesses
Canada concerned over Saudi Arabia cutting ties
Canada ‘concerned’ over Saudi Arabia cutting ties

Officials vow not to kow-tow to Kingdom’s edicts
US s sanctions on Iran goes into effect
US’s sanctions on Iran goes into effect

Economic penalties target Tehran's acquisition of US dollars, precious metals trade, transactions related to Iran's rial
Israeli army arrests Palestinian journalist in Ramallah
Israeli army arrests Palestinian journalist in Ramallah

Six Palestinian journalists have been detained by Israeli forces since last month
US to enforce sanctions against Iran
US to enforce sanctions against Iran

The first round of sanctions, largely targeting Iran's banking sector, is set to take effect Monday
Israel PM defends law in face of Druze outrage
Israel PM defends law in face of Druze outrage

The law, which passed last month, is part of Israel's so-called basic laws, a de facto constitution.

News

Iranian president congratulates Pakistan’s Imran Khan
Iranian president congratulates Pakistan s Imran Khan

Pakistans final results of July 25 elections out
Pakistans final results of July 25 elections out

Imran Khan faces an uphill task on Foreign Policy front
Imran Khan faces an uphill task on Foreign Policy front

Police suspect Taliban torched 12 schools
Police suspect Taliban torched 12 schools

12 schools burnt down in Pakistan's north
12 schools burnt down in Pakistan's north

World congratulates Pakistan for holding elections
World congratulates Pakistan for holding elections






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 