Iraq urges Saudi, Canada to resolve diplomatic row

World Bulletin / News Desk
In a statement, the ministry urged Riyadh and Ottawa to “get over this stage and give priority to the supreme interests of the two countries” in light of “the long history of positive relations and need of mutual respect of sovereignty”.
On Monday, Saudi Arabia expelled the Canadian ambassador and froze new trade ties with Canada, which it accused of interfering in its internal affairs after the latter called for the immediate release of jailed activists in the Kingdom.
“While the sovereignty of countries and human rights are urgent necessities, the difficult circumstances surrounding the region and the world, the increasing tensions and the growing terrorism are equally important and necessary factors for the protection of international peace and security, " the Iraqi ministry asserted.
On Thursday, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland voiced concern over the detainment of human rights activist Samar Badawi, sister of jailed Saudi activist and writer Raif Badawi, and called on Saudi Arabia to free them.
The Saudi Foreign Ministry said the "so-called civil society activists" had been detained on lawful terms and that Canada's request for their release was "interference in the Kingdom’s domestic affairs, against basic international norms and all international protocols".
The announcement is the latest round in a tit-for-tat trade conflict between the world's two largest economies which has left global markets on edge.
Saudi Arabia accused Canada of interfering in its internal affairs
UN says at least 60,000 litres of emergency fuel should be delivered immediately to Gaza
Israel frequently launches raids in the West Bank on pretext of arresting 'wanted' Palestinians
Bulgaria will keep options open for TurkStream 2 gas by having several gas connections with Southeastern European countries
Mevlut Cavusolgu, Mike Pompeo discuss existing problems, according to Turkish diplomatic source
Number of passengers passing through Turkish airports rose 14 percent year-on-year
Fires raging in northern California combine to form inferno roughly the size of Los Angeles
Former cricket hero questioned for allegedly using government helicopters for personal visits
Ambulances carried away injured from site of attack in town of Beit Lahia, say eyewitnesses
Economic penalties target Tehran's acquisition of US dollars, precious metals trade, transactions related to Iran's rial
Six Palestinian journalists have been detained by Israeli forces since last month
The first round of sanctions, largely targeting Iran's banking sector, is set to take effect Monday
The law, which passed last month, is part of Israel's so-called basic laws, a de facto constitution.