Iraq urges Saudi, Canada to resolve diplomatic row

World Bulletin / News Desk

Iraq’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday called on Saudi Arabia and Canada to resolve a dispute that has strained relations between the two countries.

In a statement, the ministry urged Riyadh and Ottawa to “get over this stage and give priority to the supreme interests of the two countries” in light of “the long history of positive relations and need of mutual respect of sovereignty”.

On Monday, Saudi Arabia expelled the Canadian ambassador and froze new trade ties with Canada, which it accused of interfering in its internal affairs after the latter called for the immediate release of jailed activists in the Kingdom.

“While the sovereignty of countries and human rights are urgent necessities, the difficult circumstances surrounding the region and the world, the increasing tensions and the growing terrorism are equally important and necessary factors for the protection of international peace and security, " the Iraqi ministry asserted.

On Thursday, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland voiced concern over the detainment of human rights activist Samar Badawi, sister of jailed Saudi activist and writer Raif Badawi, and called on Saudi Arabia to free them.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry said the "so-called civil society activists" had been detained on lawful terms and that Canada's request for their release was "interference in the Kingdom’s domestic affairs, against basic international norms and all international protocols".