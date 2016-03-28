Iranian president congratulates Pakistan’s Imran Khan

World Bulletin / News Desk
|
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday telephoned former cricket hero Imran Khan to congratulate him over his party’s victory in July 25 elections, local media reported.
Khan’s center-right Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which emerged as the single largest party but fell short of simple majority in the National Assembly, will have to seek formal support from smaller parties or independents to form the next government.
Rouhani invited Khan to visit Tehran, which the latter accepted, state-run Pakistan Television (PTV) reported.
Khan thanked Rouhani for his call and noted that the two countries are tied in the knot of religion and cultural harmony.
He said Pakistan wanted to establish “special trade relations” with Iran in days to come, the PTV said.
Rouhani, for his part, said Tehran wished to further develop the bilateral relations with Islamabad.
Tehran has been pushing Islamabad for revival of multi-billion dollars Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, which has been stalled due to an overt opposition by the U.S.
Analysts see a dim possibility for revival of the long-stalled project following the fresh unilateral sanctions on Iran.
The announcement is the latest round in a tit-for-tat trade conflict between the world's two largest economies which has left global markets on edge.
Saudi Arabia accused Canada of interfering in its internal affairs
UN says at least 60,000 litres of emergency fuel should be delivered immediately to Gaza
Israel frequently launches raids in the West Bank on pretext of arresting 'wanted' Palestinians
Bulgaria will keep options open for TurkStream 2 gas by having several gas connections with Southeastern European countries
Mevlut Cavusolgu, Mike Pompeo discuss existing problems, according to Turkish diplomatic source
Number of passengers passing through Turkish airports rose 14 percent year-on-year
Fires raging in northern California combine to form inferno roughly the size of Los Angeles
Former cricket hero questioned for allegedly using government helicopters for personal visits
Ambulances carried away injured from site of attack in town of Beit Lahia, say eyewitnesses
Economic penalties target Tehran's acquisition of US dollars, precious metals trade, transactions related to Iran's rial
Six Palestinian journalists have been detained by Israeli forces since last month
The first round of sanctions, largely targeting Iran's banking sector, is set to take effect Monday
The law, which passed last month, is part of Israel's so-called basic laws, a de facto constitution.