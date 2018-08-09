Worldbulletin News

Migrant boat sinks off Turkey’s Aegean coast
4 migrants rescued from capsized boat

World Bulletin / News Desk

Nine people died as a boat carrying irregular migrants sank off Turkey’s Aegean coast of Aydin province, security sources said on Thursday. 

The boat carrying 13 migrants including children capsized off Kusadasi district, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media.

Four others have been rescued, the sources added.  


Related Turkey migrant boat sinks aegean Aydin
