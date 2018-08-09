09:18, 09 August 2018 Thursday

KSA-Canada diplomatic row will not affect oil supplies

World Bulletin / News Desk

Saudi Arabia's petroleum supplies to countries around the world will not be affected by the ongoing diplomatic dispute between Canada and the Kingdom, Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih said on Thursday.

"He reiterated that this is a firm and longstanding policy that is not influenced by political circumstances," the SPA report said.

Riyadh on Sunday froze new trade with Canada and expelled the Canadian ambassador in a dispute sparked by Canada's demanding the release of jailed Saudi rights activists. It also ended state-backed educational and medical programs in Canada.

On Wednesday, Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir ruled out the possibility of a third party mediating to mend the rift between the two countries.