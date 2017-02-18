Press agenda on August 09

World Bulletin / News Desk
TURKEY
ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to separately receive Hakan Fidan, head of the National Intelligence Organization (MIT), and Parliament Speaker Binali Yildirim at the presidential complex.
ANKARA/WASHINGTON - Desk to follow developments after U.S. Treasury Department imposes sanctions on two Turkish ministers.
U.K.
LONDON - Developments regarding Islamophobic remarks by former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson to be followed as pressure builds up on the Conservative Party to take disciplinary action.
RUSSIA
MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova to hold a news conference.
SYRIA
ALEPPO/IDLIB/HOMS - Desk to monitor Syrian civil war.
PALESTINE
JERUSALEM/GAZA CITY - Following reports of imminent ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel.
MAURITANIA
NOUAKCHOTT - Following developments in run-up to Mauritanian parliamentary polls slated for Sept. 1.
