14:02, 09 August 2018 Thursday
09:31, 09 August 2018 Thursday

Press agenda on August 09
Press agenda on August 09

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk

 

TURKEY

ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to separately receive Hakan Fidan, head of the National Intelligence Organization (MIT), and Parliament Speaker Binali Yildirim at the presidential complex.

ANKARA/WASHINGTON - Desk to follow developments after U.S. Treasury Department imposes sanctions on two Turkish ministers.

 

U.K.

LONDON - Developments regarding Islamophobic remarks by former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson to be followed as pressure builds up on the Conservative Party to take disciplinary action.

 

RUSSIA

MOSCOW -  Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova to hold a news conference.

 

SYRIA

ALEPPO/IDLIB/HOMS - Desk to monitor Syrian civil war. 

 

PALESTINE

JERUSALEM/GAZA CITY - Following reports of imminent ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel.

 

MAURITANIA

NOUAKCHOTT - Following developments in run-up to Mauritanian parliamentary polls slated for Sept. 1.

 



