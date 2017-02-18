09:31, 09 August 2018 Thursday

Press agenda on August 09

World Bulletin / News Desk

TURKEY

ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to separately receive Hakan Fidan, head of the National Intelligence Organization (MIT), and Parliament Speaker Binali Yildirim at the presidential complex.

ANKARA/WASHINGTON - Desk to follow developments after U.S. Treasury Department imposes sanctions on two Turkish ministers.

U.K.

LONDON - Developments regarding Islamophobic remarks by former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson to be followed as pressure builds up on the Conservative Party to take disciplinary action.

RUSSIA

MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova to hold a news conference.

SYRIA

ALEPPO/IDLIB/HOMS - Desk to monitor Syrian civil war.

PALESTINE

JERUSALEM/GAZA CITY - Following reports of imminent ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel.

MAURITANIA

NOUAKCHOTT - Following developments in run-up to Mauritanian parliamentary polls slated for Sept. 1.