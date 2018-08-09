Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
14:02, 09 August 2018 Thursday
America-Canada
09:32, 09 August 2018 Thursday

  • Share
US to impose sanctions on Russia over Skripal poisoning
US to impose sanctions on Russia over Skripal poisoning

Sanctions expected to take effect on or around Aug. 22

World Bulletin / News Desk

The U.S. will impose sanctions on Russia over the poisoning of a Russian agent and his daughter on UK soil, the State Department announced Wednesday.  

Sergei and Yulia Skripal were poisoned by a nerve agent in March in the southern English city of Salisbury. The British government has blamed the incident on Russia, linking the nerve agent to a series of Russia-developed chemical weapons collectively known as Novichok.

The Kremlin has denied responsibility.

The Skripals have since recovered from the alleged assassination attempt. 

In announcing the forthcoming penalties, the State Department said it determined that Moscow "used chemical or biological weapons in violation of international law or has used lethal chemical or biological weapons against its own nationals".

The department cited the decades-old Chemical and Biological Weapons Control and Warfare Elimination Act, which was passed in 1991.

The sanctions are expected to take effect on or around Aug. 22 following a congressional notification period.

A senior State Department official told reporters on condition of anonymity that the Kremlin had been notified of the action. The sanctions deny export licenses for any goods with national security implications, the official said. Items for the safety of commercial passenger aviation will be exempted, as will space flight activities and commercial space launches. 

If Russia does not meet certain criteria the act specifies within 90 days, a second tranche of "more draconian" sanctions will take effect, the official said. 

"Hopefully we will not get to that point, but that’s really a question for Russia than for us," the official said. 

Among the penalties Russia could face in the second round are the suspension of its flagship carrier Aeroflot’s ability to fly to and out of the U.S., a downgrade in bilateral ties and the effective cutting off of all imports and exports. 

The act had only been enforced twice before -- once on Syria in 2013 and a second time on North Korea following the VX nerve gas assassination of one of leader Kim Jong-un’s half-brothers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in 2017. 

In the UK, at least two other people were hospitalized after suffering from exposure to Novichok in a town near Salisbury.

Charlie Rowley, 45, was released from a hospital last month, but his partner, Dawn Sturgess, 44, died after exposure.

Rowley and Sturgess were hospitalized after being exposed to the deadly nerve agent on June 30. Police found a bottle containing the substance at the scene. Sturgess succumbed to the poisoning and died in hospital.  



Related russia US state department
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
America-Canada News
First hijabi US TV reporter to go on air
First hijabi US TV reporter to go on air

'I just want to be able to tell people's stories and make some kind of a difference,' Tahera Rahman says
UN chief sounds nuclear warning to mark Nagasaki bombing
UN chief sounds nuclear warning to mark Nagasaki bombing

Antonio Guterres, the first sitting UN secretary general to attend ceremonies honouring those who died in the bombing, said that even 73 years later, there was still a "shadow cast by the dread of unthinkable carnage."
Former Trump aides are lobbying for pro-Russian Party
Former Trump aides are lobbying for pro-Russian Party

Representatives of a Russian-backed Serbian separatist party in Bosnia, whose leader has been sanctioned by the Treasury Department, have been courting Trump administration officials and allies and recently signed up two former Trump campaign officials to help them connect with Republican lawmakers.
Turkish US talks end at State Department
Turkish, US talks end at State Department

Additional talks being held, State Dept. says
US to impose sanctions on Russia over Skripal poisoning
US to impose sanctions on Russia over Skripal poisoning

Sanctions expected to take effect on or around Aug. 22
KSA-Canada diplomatic row will not affect oil supplies
KSA-Canada diplomatic row will not affect oil supplies

Al-Falih reaffirmed the policy that the Kingdom’s petroleum supplies are not to be impacted by political considerations, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) quoted the minister as saying.
Rashida Tlaib becomes the first Muslim woman in US Congress
Rashida Tlaib becomes the first Muslim woman in US Congress

Palestinian American mother of two ran a progressive anti-establishment campaign with focus on environmental protections
China set to respond to new round of US tariffs
China set to respond to new round of US tariffs

The announcement is the latest round in a tit-for-tat trade conflict between the world's two largest economies which has left global markets on edge.
Iraq urges Saudi Canada to resolve diplomatic row
Iraq urges Saudi, Canada to resolve diplomatic row

Saudi Arabia accused Canada of interfering in its internal affairs
UN official urges Israel to allow fuel into Gaza
UN official urges Israel to allow fuel into Gaza

UN says at least 60,000 litres of emergency fuel should be delivered immediately to Gaza
Senior ISIL militant nabbed in Iraq s Mosul
Senior ISIL militant nabbed in Iraq’s Mosul

The militant was arrested during a raid in western Mosul
Israeli police detain 5 Palestinians in East Jerusalem
Israeli police detain 5 Palestinians in East Jerusalem

Israel frequently launches raids in the West Bank on pretext of arresting 'wanted' Palestinians
Bulgaria braces for TurkStream 2 with gas flow boost
Bulgaria braces for TurkStream 2 with gas flow boost

Bulgaria will keep options open for TurkStream 2 gas by having several gas connections with Southeastern European countries
Top Turkish US diplomats discuss ties over phone
Top Turkish, US diplomats discuss ties over phone

Mevlut Cavusolgu, Mike Pompeo discuss existing problems, according to Turkish diplomatic source  
Air passenger traffic hits 120 4M in Jan-July
Air passenger traffic hits 120.4M in Jan-July

Number of passengers passing through Turkish airports rose 14 percent year-on-year 
California fires become largest in state history
California fires become largest in state history

Fires raging in northern California combine to form inferno roughly the size of Los Angeles  

News

US denies reaching agreement with Turkey on Manbij
US denies reaching agreement with Turkey on Manbij

US slams Taliban for announcing spring offensive
US slams Taliban for announcing spring offensive

US approves licence for Taiwan submarine plan
US approves licence for Taiwan submarine plan

US won't withdraw from Manbij: State Dept. Spokesperson
US won't withdraw from Manbij State Dept Spokesperson

US praises Boeing-Turkish Airlines deal
US praises Boeing-Turkish Airlines deal

US 'gravely alarmed' by chemical attacks in Syria
US 'gravely alarmed' by chemical attacks in Syria

Former Trump aides are lobbying for pro-Russian Party
Former Trump aides are lobbying for pro-Russian Party

Russian travel union backs visa-free regime with Turkey
Russian travel union backs visa-free regime with Turkey

Russian analysts praise Turkish space agency move
Russian analysts praise Turkish space agency move

Russia 'disappointed' by renewed US sanctions on Iran
Russia 'disappointed' by renewed US sanctions on Iran

Russian premier opposes Georgia’s accession to NATO
Russian premier opposes Georgia s accession to NATO

Turkey offers condolences over Russia helicopter crash
Turkey offers condolences over Russia helicopter crash

First hijabi US TV reporter to go on air
First hijabi US TV reporter to go on air

Turkish, US talks end at State Department
Turkish US talks end at State Department

Top Turkish, US diplomats discuss ties over phone
Top Turkish US diplomats discuss ties over phone

US demands probe into attack on envoy’s convoy in Dhaka
US demands probe into attack on envoy s convoy in

US to enforce sanctions against Iran
US to enforce sanctions against Iran






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 