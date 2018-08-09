Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
14:02, 09 August 2018 Thursday
Europe
10:04, 09 August 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Pompeo meets Egyptian foreign minister
Pompeo meets Egyptian foreign minister

Pair discuss 'close cooperation on bilateral and regional security issues,' State Dept. says

World Bulletin / News Desk

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met Wednesday with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry in Washington to discuss a myriad of topics including security, peace, and military assistance.

Shoukry, who also served as ambassador to the U.S., is on a visit to the U.S. He will also meet with U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said the two leaders "discussed the strong U.S.-Egypt partnership, U.S. military assistance to Egypt, and close cooperation on bilateral and regional security issues, including Syria, Libya, and efforts to advance peace between Israel and the Palestinians."

Pompeo and Shoukry emphasized civil society plays a crucial role in Egypt, and the men "look forward to holding the U.S.-Egypt Strategic Dialogue in Washington later this year," Nauert added.



Related Egypt pompeo
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
First hijabi US TV reporter to go on air
First hijabi US TV reporter to go on air

'I just want to be able to tell people's stories and make some kind of a difference,' Tahera Rahman says
UN chief sounds nuclear warning to mark Nagasaki bombing
UN chief sounds nuclear warning to mark Nagasaki bombing

Antonio Guterres, the first sitting UN secretary general to attend ceremonies honouring those who died in the bombing, said that even 73 years later, there was still a "shadow cast by the dread of unthinkable carnage."
Former Trump aides are lobbying for pro-Russian Party
Former Trump aides are lobbying for pro-Russian Party

Representatives of a Russian-backed Serbian separatist party in Bosnia, whose leader has been sanctioned by the Treasury Department, have been courting Trump administration officials and allies and recently signed up two former Trump campaign officials to help them connect with Republican lawmakers.
Turkish US talks end at State Department
Turkish, US talks end at State Department

Additional talks being held, State Dept. says
US to impose sanctions on Russia over Skripal poisoning
US to impose sanctions on Russia over Skripal poisoning

Sanctions expected to take effect on or around Aug. 22
KSA-Canada diplomatic row will not affect oil supplies
KSA-Canada diplomatic row will not affect oil supplies

Al-Falih reaffirmed the policy that the Kingdom’s petroleum supplies are not to be impacted by political considerations, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) quoted the minister as saying.
Rashida Tlaib becomes the first Muslim woman in US Congress
Rashida Tlaib becomes the first Muslim woman in US Congress

Palestinian American mother of two ran a progressive anti-establishment campaign with focus on environmental protections
China set to respond to new round of US tariffs
China set to respond to new round of US tariffs

The announcement is the latest round in a tit-for-tat trade conflict between the world's two largest economies which has left global markets on edge.
Iraq urges Saudi Canada to resolve diplomatic row
Iraq urges Saudi, Canada to resolve diplomatic row

Saudi Arabia accused Canada of interfering in its internal affairs
UN official urges Israel to allow fuel into Gaza
UN official urges Israel to allow fuel into Gaza

UN says at least 60,000 litres of emergency fuel should be delivered immediately to Gaza
Senior ISIL militant nabbed in Iraq s Mosul
Senior ISIL militant nabbed in Iraq’s Mosul

The militant was arrested during a raid in western Mosul
Israeli police detain 5 Palestinians in East Jerusalem
Israeli police detain 5 Palestinians in East Jerusalem

Israel frequently launches raids in the West Bank on pretext of arresting 'wanted' Palestinians
Bulgaria braces for TurkStream 2 with gas flow boost
Bulgaria braces for TurkStream 2 with gas flow boost

Bulgaria will keep options open for TurkStream 2 gas by having several gas connections with Southeastern European countries
Top Turkish US diplomats discuss ties over phone
Top Turkish, US diplomats discuss ties over phone

Mevlut Cavusolgu, Mike Pompeo discuss existing problems, according to Turkish diplomatic source  
Air passenger traffic hits 120 4M in Jan-July
Air passenger traffic hits 120.4M in Jan-July

Number of passengers passing through Turkish airports rose 14 percent year-on-year 
California fires become largest in state history
California fires become largest in state history

Fires raging in northern California combine to form inferno roughly the size of Los Angeles  

News

Top Turkish, US diplomats discuss ties over phone
Top Turkish US diplomats discuss ties over phone

Turkish FM, US counterpart meet in Singapore
Turkish FM US counterpart meet in Singapore

Pompeo kicks off Asia tour with N. Korea in focus
Pompeo kicks off Asia tour with N Korea in focus

Turkey won't bow to US threats, Cavusoglu tells Pompeo
Turkey won't bow to US threats Cavusoglu tells Pompeo

US urges Security Council to maintain N.Korea pressure
US urges Security Council to maintain N Korea pressure

Pompeo urges EU to get tough on Iran
Pompeo urges EU to get tough on Iran

Egypt Copts commemorate Virgin Mary amid tight security
Egypt Copts commemorate Virgin Mary amid tight security

Egypt allows domestic gas into Gaza for 1st time
Egypt allows domestic gas into Gaza for 1st time

Egypt forces kill scores of militants in Sinai
Egypt forces kill scores of militants in Sinai

Egyptian church suspends isolation after bishop’s death
Egyptian church suspends isolation after bishop s death

Egypt refers 75 defendants to Mufti for death penalty
Egypt refers 75 defendants to Mufti for death penalty

Egypt court upholds prison term for Brotherhood leader
Egypt court upholds prison term for Brotherhood leader






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 