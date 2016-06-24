Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
14:01, 09 August 2018 Thursday
Economy
11:25, 09 August 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Turkish stocks down at open
Turkish stocks down at open

BIST 100 index down 1.35 pct at open with 1,300-point drop from Wednesday's close

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's benchmark stock index started Thursday down 1.35 percent or 1,312.21 points to open at 95,661.64 points. 

The banking and holding sector indices fell 2.02 and 1.45 percent, respectively. The food and beverage sector index was the sole index to gain at the open -- up 0.45 percent -- while the BIST transportation index saw the worst opening with a 2.55 percent decline. 

On Wednesday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index rose 0.85 percent to close at 96,973.85 points with a trading volume of some 7.7 billion Turkish liras ($1.46 billion), hovering between 95,969.57 points and 97,260.43 points during the sessions.

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 5.3940 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT), compared with Wednesday's closing rate of 5.2840. 

The euro/lira rate rose to 6.2710 on Thursday morning, versus 6.1270 at the previous close, while one British pound was traded for 6.9620 Turkish liras, up from 6.8060 at Wednesday's close.

The price of Brent oil was $72.37 per barrel as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT) Thursday, starting the day at $72.25, while it was around $66 at the beginning of this year.



Related Turkish stock
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Economy News
Turkish stocks down at open
Turkish stocks down at open

BIST 100 index down 1.35 pct at open with 1,300-point drop from Wednesday's close
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 climbs 0.17 pct, while Turkish lira gains value against foreign currencies
Turkish Central Bank lowers FX reserve requirement
Turkish Central Bank lowers FX reserve requirement

Banks' reserve requirement limit is lowered by Central Bank  
Turkey's benchmark stock index down at open
Turkey's benchmark stock index down at open

BIST 100 index goes down 0.33 pct, falling over 300 points from previous close
Turkish credit rating agency to be objective
Turkish credit rating agency to be objective

Agency will be formed with partnership from BRICS countries who often face sanctions from West, banker says
Incentive system to cut current account deficit
Incentive system to cut current account deficit

Industry minister says new project-based incentive system to contribute in reducing current account deficit by $1.2B
Global food prices drop in July UN food body
Global food prices drop in July: UN food body

Food and Agriculture Organization food price index falls 3.7 pct in July month-on-month
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open

BIST 100 drops nearly 60 points
Turkey's annual inflation at 15 85 percent in July
Turkey's annual inflation at 15.85 percent in July

Yearly increase in consumer prices at 15.85 percent in July, up from 15.39 percent in June, according to official data
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

BIST 100 drops nearly 1,700 points
European stock markets down at open
European stock markets down at open

European equities markets opened in the red Thursday as fears mounted over the global impact of an escalating trade war between the United States and China.
Borsa Istanbul up at close
Borsa Istanbul up at close

BIST 100 index gains over 250 points at close
Turkish economy needs stable growth
Turkish economy needs stable growth

Turkish Industry and Business Association head says rapid decision making to be most important part of presidential system 
Eurozone manufacturing activity still subdued in July
Eurozone manufacturing activity still subdued in July

Eurozone PMI stands at 55.1 in July, almost flat compared to 54.9 in June
Turkey's exports exceed 14B in July
Turkey's exports exceed $14B in July

Last month, exports rose 11.8 pct year-on-year, reaching highest figure ever for month of July, says exporters' assembly
Foreign trade deficit drops 9 1 percent in June
Foreign trade deficit drops 9.1 percent in June

Turkey's exports and imports decrease, year-on-year, in June, according to Turkish Statistical Institute

News

Turkey's benchmark stock index down at open
Turkey's benchmark stock index down at open

Turkish stocks fall sharply after Central Bank decision
Turkish stocks fall sharply after Central Bank decision

Turkish stocks goes up at close
Turkish stocks goes up at close

Turkish stocks end day with gains
Turkish stocks end day with gains

Turkey's external debt stock reaches $466.7B in Q1
Turkey's external debt stock reaches 466 7B in Q1

Turkey's benchmark stock index flat at open
Turkey's benchmark stock index flat at open






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 