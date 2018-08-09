Heatwave in South Korea claims 42 lives

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least 42 people have died as South Korea has been facing the worst heatwave in more than a century, according to media reports.

Hong-Kong based daily South China Morning Post reported temperatures in the capital Seoul reached 39.6 degrees Celsius -- the highest in more than 100 years.

Citing officials, the newspaper wrote that more than 3,400 people were also treated for heat-related illnesses including heat-stroke since the end of May.

Majority of the heatwave victims, it added, were elderly and poor people.

South Korea has been struggling with the extreme temperatures since late July.