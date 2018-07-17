Worldbulletin News

20:32, 09 August 2018 Thursday
Asia-Pacific
13:53, 09 August 2018 Thursday

Koreas to hold high-level talks on Monday
Koreas to hold high-level talks on Monday

Leaders of two rival Koreas met on April 27 and agreed to a 'complete denuclearization' and lasting peace on peninsula

World Bulletin / News Desk

The South and North Korean leaders will hold high-level talks on Monday to review the decisions taken during a meeting on April 27, according to local news agency Yonhap.

The summit between officials from South and North Korea will take place in the Joint Security Area of Panmunjom in the South, also known as the truce village, where the 1953 Korean Armistice Agreement that paused the Korean War was signed.

The South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-Gyon said the preparations for a new summit between South and North Korean leaders will also be discussed during the meeting.

On April 27, the leaders of North and South Korea agreed to a “complete denuclearization” and lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.

The deal followed a historic bilateral summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Panmunjom.



