Iraqi PM orders reform of Electricity Ministry

World Bulletin / News Desk

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi on Thursday dismissed several Electricity Ministry officials and ordered sweeping reforms with the stated aim of improving public services.

According to a statement issued by al-Abadi’s office, the move is aimed at “meeting the needs of the country and those of the Iraqi people”.

In recent weeks, Iraq’s southern provinces have been rocked by demonstrations -- which have since spread to capital Baghdad -- to protest poor public services, high unemployment and chronic power shortages.

Following weeks of protests, al-Abadi suspended his electricity minister last month.

For years, Iraqis have complained about the deteriorating condition of public utilities, including electricity and water, and a chronic lack of job opportunities in oil-rich parts of the country.