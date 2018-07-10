Worldbulletin News

Flash floods in Turkey damage 66 houses, 264 shops
Flash floods in Turkey damage 66 houses, 264 shops

Vice President Fuat Oktay says no casualties have so far been reported

World Bulletin / News Desk

Flash floods caused by heavy rains that hit Turkey's northern Ordu province damaged 66 houses and 264 shops, the country's vice president said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters in Ordu, Fuat Oktay said the rains also damaged 60 vehicles.

"At the moment, we don't have any casualties or citizens who are in need or whose needs have not been met," Oktay said.

He added that Turkey needs to rebuild the houses and shops.

"The climate has been changing [...] and so we also need a change of mindset," Oktay said.

Heavy rainfall starting Wednesday afternoon caused landslides and flooding in the region, especially in the Fatsa and Unye districts.



