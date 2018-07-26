Death toll from Greek wildfires climbs to 93

World Bulletin / News Desk

The death toll from wildfires in Greece has climbed to 93, health officials said Thursday.

The latest victim was a 78-year-old woman who succumbed to her wounds in Sismanoglio Hospital in capital Athens.

Thirty-four people are under treatment for their injuries, including eight in intensive care units.

According to the Fire Department, 81 out of 92 bodies were identified after forensic examination.

Greek daily Kathimerini reported that the fire broke out after a person tried to light a bonfire using dry branches in Pandelli Mount, citing investigation by the Fire Department.

Witnesses said the person tried to douse the fire with water and stones after seeing it was getting out of control, the report said.

The fires forced thousands of locals to flee to safer areas.