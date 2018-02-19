Turkish FM meets senior Iranian official in Ankara

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met with Iranian President Hasan Rouhani's chief of staff Thursday in the Turkish capital Ankara.

"We discussed the issues on the common agenda of #Turkey-#Iran with Mahmoud Vaezi, Head of the Office of the Iranian President," Cavusoglu wrote in a Twitter post.

Vaezi is also expected to be received by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.