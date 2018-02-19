Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
20:31, 09 August 2018 Thursday
Economy
17:01, 09 August 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Turkish FM meets senior Iranian official in Ankara
Turkish FM meets senior Iranian official in Ankara

Two discuss 'issues on common agenda' of Turkey and Iran  

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met with Iranian President Hasan Rouhani's chief of staff Thursday in the Turkish capital Ankara.

"We discussed the issues on the common agenda of #Turkey-#Iran with Mahmoud Vaezi, Head of the Office of the Iranian President," Cavusoglu wrote in a Twitter post.

Vaezi is also expected to be received by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

 



Related Turkish FM Cavusoglu
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Economy News
Turkish FM meets senior Iranian official in Ankara
Turkish FM meets senior Iranian official in Ankara

Two discuss 'issues on common agenda' of Turkey and Iran  
Turkish stocks down at open
Turkish stocks down at open

BIST 100 index down 1.35 pct at open with 1,300-point drop from Wednesday's close
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 climbs 0.17 pct, while Turkish lira gains value against foreign currencies
Turkish Central Bank lowers FX reserve requirement
Turkish Central Bank lowers FX reserve requirement

Banks' reserve requirement limit is lowered by Central Bank  
Turkey's benchmark stock index down at open
Turkey's benchmark stock index down at open

BIST 100 index goes down 0.33 pct, falling over 300 points from previous close
Turkish credit rating agency to be objective
Turkish credit rating agency to be objective

Agency will be formed with partnership from BRICS countries who often face sanctions from West, banker says
Incentive system to cut current account deficit
Incentive system to cut current account deficit

Industry minister says new project-based incentive system to contribute in reducing current account deficit by $1.2B
Global food prices drop in July UN food body
Global food prices drop in July: UN food body

Food and Agriculture Organization food price index falls 3.7 pct in July month-on-month
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open

BIST 100 drops nearly 60 points
Turkey's annual inflation at 15 85 percent in July
Turkey's annual inflation at 15.85 percent in July

Yearly increase in consumer prices at 15.85 percent in July, up from 15.39 percent in June, according to official data
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

BIST 100 drops nearly 1,700 points
European stock markets down at open
European stock markets down at open

European equities markets opened in the red Thursday as fears mounted over the global impact of an escalating trade war between the United States and China.
Borsa Istanbul up at close
Borsa Istanbul up at close

BIST 100 index gains over 250 points at close
Turkish economy needs stable growth
Turkish economy needs stable growth

Turkish Industry and Business Association head says rapid decision making to be most important part of presidential system 
Eurozone manufacturing activity still subdued in July
Eurozone manufacturing activity still subdued in July

Eurozone PMI stands at 55.1 in July, almost flat compared to 54.9 in June
Turkey's exports exceed 14B in July
Turkey's exports exceed $14B in July

Last month, exports rose 11.8 pct year-on-year, reaching highest figure ever for month of July, says exporters' assembly

News

Turkey offers condolences over Russia helicopter crash
Turkey offers condolences over Russia helicopter crash

Turkish FM meets ASEAN counterparts in Singapore
Turkish FM meets ASEAN counterparts in Singapore

Turkish FM meets Indian counterpart in Singapore
Turkish FM meets Indian counterpart in Singapore

Turkish FM, US counterpart meet in Singapore
Turkish FM US counterpart meet in Singapore

Turkish top diplomat, US counterpart talk over phone
Turkish top diplomat US counterpart talk over phone

Turkey won't bow to US threats, Cavusoglu tells Pompeo
Turkey won't bow to US threats Cavusoglu tells Pompeo

Turkish FM to visit Austria on Thursday
Turkish FM to visit Austria on Thursday

Turkish FM to meet Lebanese counterpart Thursday
Turkish FM to meet Lebanese counterpart Thursday

Germany does not own other EU states, says Turkish FM
Germany does not own other EU states says Turkish FM

Turkish FM meets UN envoy for refugees
Turkish FM meets UN envoy for refugees

Turkey condemns raid on Crimean television station
Turkey condemns raid on Crimean television station

Turkish FM renews support for Crimean people
Turkish FM renews support for Crimean people






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 