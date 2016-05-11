Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
20:31, 09 August 2018 Thursday
Caucasus
17:22, 09 August 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Tbilisi calls on Russia to withdraw forces from Georgia
Tbilisi calls on Russia to withdraw forces from Georgia

Premier Mamuka Bakhtadze says Georgia's response to Russian 'aggression' is peace, building strong state

World Bulletin / News Desk

Tbilisi is calling on Russia to withdraw its military forces from Georgian territory, Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze said on Thursday.

"I wish to once again call on Russia to adhere to its assumed commitments and withdraw its military forces from Georgian territory. It will be the most appropriate message for streamlining our relations," Bakhtadze was quoted as saying in a statement.

His remarks came at a briefing around the 10th anniversary of the conclusion of the Russian-Georgian war, which ended on Aug. 16, 2008.

"Russian aggression, the occupation of our territories, human losses, and tens of thousands of refugees and internally displaced people are open wounds for every single citizen of Georgia," Bakhtadze said.

He added that Georgia's response to Moscow's "aggression" was peace, building a strong state, and developing public institutions at European standards.

Tbilisi fought a five-day war with Russia in 2008 over Georgia’s breakaway regions of South Ossetia and Abkhazia. Georgia lost control of both areas and Russia later recognized both South Ossetia and Abkhazia as independent states.

Turkey supports Georgia's territorial integrity, including the regions of South Ossetia and Abkhazia.

 

 



Related russia Georgia tbilisi
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Caucasus News
Turkish delegation returns home after meeting in US
Turkish delegation returns home after meeting in US

9-member delegation held talks to resolve issues between Ankara and Washington
Iraqi PM orders reform of Electricity Ministry
Iraqi PM orders reform of Electricity Ministry

Haider al-Abadi sacks several ministry officials amid ongoing protests in southern provinces
First hijabi US TV reporter to go on air
First hijabi US TV reporter to go on air

'I just want to be able to tell people's stories and make some kind of a difference,' Tahera Rahman says
UN chief sounds nuclear warning to mark Nagasaki bombing
UN chief sounds nuclear warning to mark Nagasaki bombing

Antonio Guterres, the first sitting UN secretary general to attend ceremonies honouring those who died in the bombing, said that even 73 years later, there was still a "shadow cast by the dread of unthinkable carnage."
Former Trump aides are lobbying for pro-Russian Party
Former Trump aides are lobbying for pro-Russian Party

Representatives of a Russian-backed Serbian separatist party in Bosnia, whose leader has been sanctioned by the Treasury Department, have been courting Trump administration officials and allies and recently signed up two former Trump campaign officials to help them connect with Republican lawmakers.
Turkish US talks end at State Department
Turkish, US talks end at State Department

Additional talks being held, State Dept. says
US to impose sanctions on Russia over Skripal poisoning
US to impose sanctions on Russia over Skripal poisoning

Sanctions expected to take effect on or around Aug. 22
KSA-Canada diplomatic row will not affect oil supplies
KSA-Canada diplomatic row will not affect oil supplies

Al-Falih reaffirmed the policy that the Kingdom’s petroleum supplies are not to be impacted by political considerations, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) quoted the minister as saying.
Rashida Tlaib becomes the first Muslim woman in US Congress
Rashida Tlaib becomes the first Muslim woman in US Congress

Palestinian American mother of two ran a progressive anti-establishment campaign with focus on environmental protections
China set to respond to new round of US tariffs
China set to respond to new round of US tariffs

The announcement is the latest round in a tit-for-tat trade conflict between the world's two largest economies which has left global markets on edge.
Iraq urges Saudi Canada to resolve diplomatic row
Iraq urges Saudi, Canada to resolve diplomatic row

Saudi Arabia accused Canada of interfering in its internal affairs
UN official urges Israel to allow fuel into Gaza
UN official urges Israel to allow fuel into Gaza

UN says at least 60,000 litres of emergency fuel should be delivered immediately to Gaza
Senior ISIL militant nabbed in Iraq s Mosul
Senior ISIL militant nabbed in Iraq’s Mosul

The militant was arrested during a raid in western Mosul
Israeli police detain 5 Palestinians in East Jerusalem
Israeli police detain 5 Palestinians in East Jerusalem

Israel frequently launches raids in the West Bank on pretext of arresting 'wanted' Palestinians
Bulgaria braces for TurkStream 2 with gas flow boost
Bulgaria braces for TurkStream 2 with gas flow boost

Bulgaria will keep options open for TurkStream 2 gas by having several gas connections with Southeastern European countries
Top Turkish US diplomats discuss ties over phone
Top Turkish, US diplomats discuss ties over phone

Mevlut Cavusolgu, Mike Pompeo discuss existing problems, according to Turkish diplomatic source  

News

Former Trump aides are lobbying for pro-Russian Party
Former Trump aides are lobbying for pro-Russian Party

US to impose sanctions on Russia over Skripal poisoning
US to impose sanctions on Russia over Skripal poisoning

Russian travel union backs visa-free regime with Turkey
Russian travel union backs visa-free regime with Turkey

Russian analysts praise Turkish space agency move
Russian analysts praise Turkish space agency move

Russia 'disappointed' by renewed US sanctions on Iran
Russia 'disappointed' by renewed US sanctions on Iran

Russian premier opposes Georgia’s accession to NATO
Russian premier opposes Georgia s accession to NATO

First train to link Baku-Tbilisi-Kars starts next week
First train to link Baku-Tbilisi-Kars starts next week

Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway to go into service mid-2017
Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway to go into service mid-2017

Georgia seeking to ‘restore territorial integrity'
Georgia seeking to restore territorial integrity'

Georgia hosts major joint drills with NATO forces
Georgia hosts major joint drills with NATO forces

Georgia: At least 4 miners killed in mine explosion
Georgia At least 4 miners killed in mine explosion

Georgia to join NATO says Stoltenberg
Georgia to join NATO says Stoltenberg

3 Georgians kidnapped in South Ossetia
3 Georgians kidnapped in South Ossetia

Former Georgian president sentenced to 3 years in jail
Former Georgian president sentenced to 3 years in jail






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 