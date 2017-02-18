Volunteer Turkish doctors offer surgery for thyroids, hernias, breast lumps, and gastric ulcers, among other conditions

09:08, 10 August 2018 Friday

Press agenda on August 10





Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk TURKEY BAYBURT/GUMUSHANE - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend meeting in northeastern Bayburt province followed by road inauguration ceremony in Gumushane. ISTANBUL - Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak to announce "framework for a new economic model". ANKARA - Turkish Statistical Institute (Turkstat) to announce June foreign trade indices. RUSSIA MOSCOW - Turkish Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Ersoy to inaugurate 3rd Turkish Festival. SYRIA ALEPPO/IDLIB/HOMS - Desk to monitor Syrian civil war. World Bulletin / News Desk

