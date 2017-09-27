Today in History August 10

|1539
|King Francis of France declares that all official documents are to be written in French, not Latin.
|1557
|French troops are defeated by Emmanuel Philibert's Spanish army at St. Quentin, France.
|1582
|Russia ends its 25-year war with Poland.
|1628
|The Swedish warship Vasa capsizes and sinks in Stockholm harbor on her maiden voyage.
|1779
|Louis XVI of France frees the last remaining serfs on royal land.
|1831
|William Driver of Salem, Massachusetts, is the first to use the term "Old Glory" in connection with the American flag, when he gives that name to a large flag aboard his ship, the Charles Daggett.
|1846
|The Smithsonian Institution is established in Washington through the bequest of James Smithson.
|1864
|Confederate Commander John Bell Hood sends his cavalry north of Atlanta to cut off Union General William Sherman's supply lines.
|1911
|The House of Lords in Great Britain gives up its veto power, making the House of Commons the more powerful House.
|1913
|The Treaty of Bucharest ends the Second Balkan War.
|1941
|Great Britain and the Soviet Union promise aid to Turkey if it is attacked by the Axis Powers.
|1949
|National Military Establishment renamed Department of Defense.
|1950
|President Harry S. Truman calls the National Guard to active duty to fight in the Korean War.
|1954
|English jockey Sir Gordon Richards retires with a world-record total of 4,870 victories, later broken by Johnny Longden of the United States. Richards was the first jockey ever to be knighted.
|1954
|The groundbreaking ceremony for the St. Lawrence Seaway is held at Massena, New York.
|1960
|NASA launches Discoverer 13 satellite; it would become the first object ever recovered from orbit.
|1970
|Rocker Jim Morrison tried in Miami on "lewd & lascivious behavior." Although convicted and sentenced to jail, he was free on bond while his case was being appealed when he dies in Paris, July 3, 1971.
|1975
|David Frost purchases the exclusive rights to interview Richard Nixon.
|1977
|US and Panama sign Panama Canal Zone accord, guaranteeing Panama would have control of the canal after 1999.
|1997
|The last British troops leave Hong Kong. After 156 years of British rule, the island is returned to China.
|2003
|For the first time ever, temperatures exceed 100 degrees Fahrenheit when thermometers hit 101.3 F (38.5 Celsius) at Kent.
|2006
|All toiletries are banned from commercial airplanes after Scotland Yard disrupts a a major terrorist plot involving liquid explosives. After a few weeks, the toiletries ban was modified.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.