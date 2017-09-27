Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
10:11, 10 August 2018 Friday
History
09:39, 10 August 2018 Friday

  • Share
Today in History August 10
Today in History August 10

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

1539   King Francis of France declares that all official documents are to be written in French, not Latin.
1557   French troops are defeated by Emmanuel Philibert's Spanish army at St. Quentin, France.
1582   Russia ends its 25-year war with Poland.
1628   The Swedish warship Vasa capsizes and sinks in Stockholm harbor on her maiden voyage.
1779   Louis XVI of France frees the last remaining serfs on royal land.
1831   William Driver of Salem, Massachusetts, is the first to use the term "Old Glory" in connection with the American flag, when he gives that name to a large flag aboard his ship, the Charles Daggett.
1846   The Smithsonian Institution is established in Washington through the bequest of James Smithson.
1864   Confederate Commander John Bell Hood sends his cavalry north of Atlanta to cut off Union General William Sherman's supply lines.
1911   The House of Lords in Great Britain gives up its veto power, making the House of Commons the more powerful House.
1913   The Treaty of Bucharest ends the Second Balkan War.
1941   Great Britain and the Soviet Union promise aid to Turkey if it is attacked by the Axis Powers.
1949   National Military Establishment renamed Department of Defense.
1950   President Harry S. Truman calls the National Guard to active duty to fight in the Korean War.
1954   English jockey Sir Gordon Richards retires with a world-record total of 4,870 victories, later broken by Johnny Longden of the United States. Richards was the first jockey ever to be knighted.
1954   The groundbreaking ceremony for the St. Lawrence Seaway is held at Massena, New York.
1960   NASA launches Discoverer 13 satellite; it would become the first object ever recovered from orbit.
1970   Rocker Jim Morrison tried in Miami on "lewd & lascivious behavior." Although convicted and sentenced to jail, he was free on bond while his case was being appealed when he dies in Paris, July 3, 1971.
1975   David Frost purchases the exclusive rights to interview Richard Nixon.
1977   US and Panama sign Panama Canal Zone accord, guaranteeing Panama would have control of the canal after 1999.
1997   The last British troops leave Hong Kong. After 156 years of British rule, the island is returned to China.
2003   For the first time ever, temperatures exceed 100 degrees Fahrenheit when thermometers hit 101.3 F (38.5 Celsius)  at Kent.
2006   All toiletries are banned from commercial airplanes after Scotland Yard disrupts a a major terrorist plot involving liquid explosives. After a few weeks, the toiletries ban was modified.


Related History
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
History News
Today in History August 10
Today in History August 10

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History August 09
Today in History August 09

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History August 08
Today in History August 08

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History August 07
Today in History August 07

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History August 06
Today in History August 06

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History August 05
Today in History August 05

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History August 04
Today in History August 04

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History August 03
Today in History August 03

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History August 02
Today in History August 02

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History August 01
Today in History August 01

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History July 31
Today in History July 31

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History July 29
Today in History July 29

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History July 28
Today in History July 28

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History July 27
Today in History July 27

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History July 26
Today in History July 26

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History July 25
Today in History July 25

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

News

Today in History August 09
Today in History August 09

Today in History August 08
Today in History August 08

Today in History August 07
Today in History August 07

Today in History August 06
Today in History August 06

Today in History August 05
Today in History August 05

Today in History August 04
Today in History August 04






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 