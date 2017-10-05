Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
16:42, 10 August 2018 Friday
Economy
10:31, 10 August 2018 Friday

  • Share
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

BIST 100 drops nearly 1,600 points

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's stock exchange fell by 1.63 percent, or 1,581.78 points, to open at 95,603.35 points on Friday.

On the last transaction day of the week, the banking and holding sector indices dropped 1.75 percent and 1.60 percent, respectively.

Among all sector indices, only the chemical petrol plastic sector index saw an increase, up 1.08 percent, while the basic metal sector index saw the highest drop, losing 4.80 percent.

On Thursday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 closed at 97,185.13, up 0.22 percent, or 258.34 points, with a trade volume of 14.4 billion Turkish liras ($2.66 billion).

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rose to 5.9010 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Friday, from 5.4660 at Thursday's close.

The euro/lira exchange rate also increased to 6.7680 by market open -- from 6.3420 at the previous close -- and one British pound traded for 7.5350 Turkish liras versus 7.0550 at the previous close.

The price of Brent oil dropped slightly to $71.53 per barrel as of 10.00 a.m. local time (0700GMT) Friday, compared to $72.45 on Thursday.

Turkey's current account deficit stood at $2.97 billion in June, $31.2 billion in the first half, Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) announced Friday. It revealed that the country's 12-month rolling deficit reached nearly $57.4 billion in June.


Related Turkey Borsa Istanbul
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Economy News
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

BIST 100 drops nearly 1,600 points
Turkish FM meets senior Iranian official in Ankara
Turkish FM meets senior Iranian official in Ankara

Two discuss 'issues on common agenda' of Turkey and Iran  
Turkish stocks down at open
Turkish stocks down at open

BIST 100 index down 1.35 pct at open with 1,300-point drop from Wednesday's close
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 climbs 0.17 pct, while Turkish lira gains value against foreign currencies
Turkish Central Bank lowers FX reserve requirement
Turkish Central Bank lowers FX reserve requirement

Banks' reserve requirement limit is lowered by Central Bank  
Turkey's benchmark stock index down at open
Turkey's benchmark stock index down at open

BIST 100 index goes down 0.33 pct, falling over 300 points from previous close
Turkish credit rating agency to be objective
Turkish credit rating agency to be objective

Agency will be formed with partnership from BRICS countries who often face sanctions from West, banker says
Incentive system to cut current account deficit
Incentive system to cut current account deficit

Industry minister says new project-based incentive system to contribute in reducing current account deficit by $1.2B
Global food prices drop in July UN food body
Global food prices drop in July: UN food body

Food and Agriculture Organization food price index falls 3.7 pct in July month-on-month
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open

BIST 100 drops nearly 60 points
Turkey's annual inflation at 15 85 percent in July
Turkey's annual inflation at 15.85 percent in July

Yearly increase in consumer prices at 15.85 percent in July, up from 15.39 percent in June, according to official data
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

BIST 100 drops nearly 1,700 points
European stock markets down at open
European stock markets down at open

European equities markets opened in the red Thursday as fears mounted over the global impact of an escalating trade war between the United States and China.
Borsa Istanbul up at close
Borsa Istanbul up at close

BIST 100 index gains over 250 points at close
Turkish economy needs stable growth
Turkish economy needs stable growth

Turkish Industry and Business Association head says rapid decision making to be most important part of presidential system 
Eurozone manufacturing activity still subdued in July
Eurozone manufacturing activity still subdued in July

Eurozone PMI stands at 55.1 in July, almost flat compared to 54.9 in June

News

Trump announces 'doubling' of tariffs from Turkey
Trump announces 'doubling' of tariffs from Turkey

Reconstruction of flood hit areas to start soon
Reconstruction of flood hit areas to start soon

Turkey unveils new economic prospective
Turkey unveils new economic prospective

Turkey: 11 FETO-linked suspects arrested
Turkey 11 FETO-linked suspects arrested

Turkey's current account gap at $2.97B in June
Turkey's current account gap at 2 97B in June

Turkish delegation returns home after meeting in US
Turkish delegation returns home after meeting in US

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

Borsa Istanbul up at close
Borsa Istanbul up at close

Borsa Istanbul up at close
Borsa Istanbul up at close

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 